Next seven days
Wednesday, Nov. 4
If you're a musician who specializes in cultural music from Scandinavia, Germany, Ireland or England, the Meeker County Museum wants to hear from you. Musicians are invited to apply to be part of "Music Heard 'Round the World," a 2021 summer series that will celebrate the heritage of Meeker County through song and dance. For more information or to apply, visit meekercomuseum.org/staff-and-board-members or call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Students are welcome to participate in the Hutchinson Public Library's Nonfiction Reading Challenges. To access the reading log for kids, go to Google Classroom and enter code tlqgrst. For teens, enter cvmx6at. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Exercise your creativity and pick up your free art kit today! Kits — one per child — are available noon Wednesdays on a first-come, first-serve basis in the parking lot of the art center, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The scope of the kits has been expanded to include projects for all ages from preschool to high school. Each week the kit is geared toward a specific age range and offers ways to incorporate the art concepts into other school projects. Art kits will be available through the end of the year. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Shuffle up a winning hand at Texas Hold'em 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 30 at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Individualized, self-paced water workout with Pete Travis is back 5:45-6:45 a.m. Nov. 5, 10, 12, 17 and 19 at Jerry Carlson Pool in the Hutchinson Middle School. Due to COVID-19, locker rooms will not be available. Practice social distancing in and out of water and wear a mask upon entrance/exit. The fee is $30. Register online anytime at hutchinsonsprce.com or call 320-587-2975 during office hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Reading opportunity! Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.W., offers virtual self-paced book clubs for grade school, middle school and teens. To access the grade school program, visit Google Classroom and input code: jrathlo; for middle schoolers use code: opao2hd; for teens use code: ojupeiz. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Reserve a creative play date. The Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson is open on reservation-only basis. Members and nonmembers are asked to sign up for 2-hour blocks of playtime: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
Form a team and test your knowledge at Trivia Night 6:30 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 10. This live-hosted, free event is at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Singers wanted for karaoke 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, Nov. 6
Minnesota's statewide book club is back with another reading opportunity: "The Plague of Doves" by Minnesota author Louise Erdrich. A statewide author discussion with Erdrich is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. One Book, One Minnesota is a new statewide book club that invites Minnesotans of all ages to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect and discuss. To participate, register at bit.ly/3mqJ0Sa or call your local library.
Live music by Gig Noonan at Manannah Hilltop Tavern, 57241 CSAH 30, Grove City; 320-453-2200.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Ready to start babysitting? Learn the basics at the Babysitting Course, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. This is for students age 10 or older. Bring a bag lunch. The fee is $65. To register or for more information, call Hutchinson Community Education at 320-587-2975 or visit hutchinsonprce.com.
Are your kids ready to stay home alone? Learn the basics at the Home Alone Class, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. This class is for students in third grade or older. The fee is $30. To register or for more information, call Hutchinson Community Education at 320-587-2975 or visit hutchinsonprce.com.
Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7-8
Live music by the Cheesebots 1-4 p.m. Saturday, and Paul Drinkwine 1-4 p.m. Sunday, both at Millner Heritage Winery and Cidery, 9 miles north of Dassel at 32025 State Highway 15 N. Future performers include: Skippin Stones Nov. 15; Gravel Road Nov 21-22; and Ordinary Folks Nov. 28-29. Reservations are required by calling 320-223-8748, or email dana.millnerwinery@gmail.com.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Live music by Marco Vendrame 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Future performers include: Ted Hajnasiewicz Nov. 15; Brady Perl Nov. 22; and Traveled Ground Nov. 29. Reservations are required. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, Nov. 9
Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave., offers a variety of opportunities for children, youth and teens. To learn more, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Registration is open for Chris Schlueter's Outdoor Holiday Decoration Class 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Great Northern Depot, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson. The fee is $28 with a maximum of 28 participants. To register, call Hutchinson Community Education at 320-587-2975, or visit hutchinsonprce.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Today is the deadline to RSVP for the Litchfield Area Christian Women's Count Your Blessings Brunch 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley. The program features Essential Oils by Julie Holmgren, Litchfield; Counting the Beats by Sara Miller, Litchfield; and A Joyful Countenance by Scott Gottschalk, Kimball. The cost is $5. RSVP to Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.
Time is running out to view the exhibit "Malaise," featuring the work of Liz Miller and Chris Allen at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and noon to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The show continues through Nov. 13. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
It's Tuesday! The Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson has literacy bags to pick up and return, and art kits pickup, both 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Saluting Community Heroes Telethon 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. this event is a fundraiser for local veterans and will feature stories from veterans, entertainment, celebrity interviews and more. For more information, visit salutingcommunityheroes.com.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Art in the Park, sponsored by the Wheel & Cog Children's Museum and United Way of McLeod County, is moving indoors. It is changing its name to Letterland at the Hutchinson Mall 4-6 p.m. in the space across from the museum. This event is open to the public. Future dates are Dec. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 21. The mall is at 1060 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson.
Fresh Homemade Pizza Virtual Cooking Class by Chris Schlueter 6:30-7:15 p.m. The cost is $20. Register through Litchfield Community Education and Recreation at 320-693-2354, or visit litchfieldcommunityed.com.
Monday, Nov. 16
Surviving the Holidays free grief workshop 6 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. For more information or to register, call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Saturday, Nov. 21
The Meeker County Museum is presenting "With Charity for All" 3 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Lincoln impersonator Bryce Stenzel, acting as the 16th president, describes his role in determining the guilt or innocence of the 303 Dakota Indians sentenced to be executed in the aftermath of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, with emphasis given on how difficult it was for Lincoln to arrive at his final decision to pardon 265 and execute 38 at what became the largest mass execution in the nation's history. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. To order tickets, call the museum at 320-693-8911 or visit bit.ly/2HB6563.
Live music by the West Highway Trio 7:30 p.m. at the Krauser's Dodge House, 22 Juniper St. N., Lester Prairie; 320-395-2877.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Happy Thanksgiving.
St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 400 Lake St. S.W., Hutchinson, is hosting a Thanksgiving meal 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Meals will be available for takeout or delivery. To order, call the church office at 320-587-6507 by Friday, Nov. 13. Meal pickup is in front of the school entrance circle drive. A free-will donation is welcome to cover some of the meal costs. All donations received over and above the cost of the meal will be given to Common Cup Ministry's backpack weekend program.
Friday-Saturday, Nov. 27-28
Holiday Vendor Market 2-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-455-4999.
Galleries and museums
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is open by appointment. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.