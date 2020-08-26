Next seven days
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Last call for home art kits 12:15-2:15 p.m. in the parking lot at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. One kit per child. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
If you were looking forward to Puke & Snot, jousting and a turkey leg, you'll have to wait until 2021. The 50th Minnesota Renaissance Festival is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you bought tickets for the 2020 festival, they will be honored during the 2021 season, which runs weekends from Aug. 21-Oct. 3, plus Labor Day and Oct. 1. For more information, visit renaissancefest.com.
Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson, is accepting teams for the Crow River Cornhole League. Play is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday, Sept. 30-Nov. 12. The cost is $50 per team to enter. All skill levels are welcome. For more information, call Robert at 469-605-5983 or register at the brewery.
Make it fresh. Check out homegrown produce at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Expand your menu with fresh food from the Original Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays at the Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S., Litchfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebKYCm.
The Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson is open on reservation-only basis. Members and nonmembers are asked to sign up for 2-hour blocks of playtime: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
Support local growers by visiting the Community Market in Litchfield, 2-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebK60y.
Meet local farmers at the Glencoe Farmers Market 3-6 p.m. on Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. Vendors sell a variety of produce and homemade goods. For more information, visit bit.ly/2BiCB9d.
Last call for Yoga at the Winery 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Due to state regulations, reservations are required. Tickets are $15 per class and available at crowriverwinery.com. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Thursday Fun Night 6:30 p.m. at Meghan's Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. This event features a bonfire, outdoor games and eating s'mores. Parents and caregivers are welcome as needed. Bring a chair and enjoy. Reservations are required for planning by calling 320-234-6357.
Community Worship and Prayer 7 p.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Adam Krumie, pastor of worship and care ministries at CrossPoint Church, is calling the community for time to pray and worship together. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Strut your stuff at Karaoke 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, Aug. 28
Interested in geocaching? Visit hutchinson.prce.com and click on "Parks & Campgrounds." Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on "Geocaching." Listed will be the parks containing caches and a link to help start.
Enjoy the outdoors with disc golf. Hutchinson offers courses at South Park, Ridgewater College and Maplewood Academy. Litchfield also has a disc golf course at Litchfield High School. For more information, call Hutchinson Parks, Rec and Community Ed. at 320-587-2975.
Last call for the Dassel Farmers Market, 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hBaGC3.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Enhance your meals with fresh produce from the Hutchinson Farmers Market. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Farmers Market Facebook page.
Barrick Charity Golf Classic at the Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. Registration is 1 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. shotgun start. After Party is 6 p.m. with food and live music by 2 Sisters. This annual event is to raise awareness and funds for mental illness. All proceeds go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, St. Cloud Chapter. For more information, visit barrickcharitygolfclassic.com.
Live music by Mark Allan Jensen 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E. Reservations are required. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Free concert 4-6:30 p.m. featuring live music by Stoney Point and the Hutchinson Family Singers on the RiverSong Stage at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. Bring your lawn chair or blanket for a music break. For more information, email therapydoglover@gmail.com.
Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 29-30
John Beck is taking his music on the road to Millner Heritage Winery and Cidery, 9 miles north of Dassel at 32025 State Highway 15 N., Kimball. His duo is performing 1-4 p.m. each day. Reservations are required by calling 320-223-8748 or email dana.millnerwinery@gmail.com.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Bill Litzau and Open Highway 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E. Reservations are required. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Brady Perl, Sept. 6; Traveled Ground, Sept. 13; Tyler Herwig, Sept. 20; and Patrick Allen, Sept. 27. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, Aug. 31
Have you joined? Ridgewater College has created a community connection on Facebook called Just Art: Challenging Racism and Promoting Social Justice. Everyone is welcome to submit original art. The goal is to create a community forum that evolves into a virtual exhibit and performance experience. For more information or to join the group, go to ridgewater.edu/just-art.
Last call for free 4-H activities online. The final activity is posted at 1 p.m. at bit.ly/2AwWXfd. For more information, call Darcy Cole, Extension educator, at 320-484-4334 or email dacole@umn.edu.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Showing through Sept. 11 is "Recent Works by Mic Stowell" at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Upcoming events
Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 2-3
Hutchinson Theatre Company is hosting auditions for its fall musical comedy "Judge Jackie: Disorder in the Court." Actors have two options for auditioning: In-person auditions are 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, and Thursday, Sept. 3, at New Century Academy, 950 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Online Zoom auditions are by appointment during the week of Sunday, Aug. 30 through Saturday, Sept. 5. To schedule a time slot, email Carvell at JudgeJackieJustice@gmail.com or call 320-200-4318.
Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 5-6
Live music by Phil Berbig 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery and Cidery, nine miles north of Dassel at 32025 State Highway 15 N., Kimball. Reservations are required by calling 320-223-8748 or email at dana.millnerwinery@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Rhinestone is headlining 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Party On The Patio at Powder Ridge, 15015 93rd Ave., Kimball. This is an outdoor event and no reservations are required and families are welcome.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Bounce Back, which promotes health through happiness, is hosting Yoga in the Park 7-8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field in Cokato. Advance registration required. Send an email with your full name to DCBounceBack.gmail.com.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Suzanne Driessen, University of Minnesota Extension food safety educator, will lead free webinars on food preservation. Here are the dates, times and registration information to the free webinars. Preserving Fall Vegetables, 10-11 a.m. Sept. 10; register at z.umn.edu/fallvegetables; Safely Fermenting Food at Home, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 29; register at z.umn.edu/fermenting. Additional food preservation resources are available on the University of Minnesota Extension website extension.umn.edu/food-safety/preserving-and-preparing.
Friday, Sept. 11
Litchfield Area Christian Women is hosting "Returning to Some Sort of Normal" Brunch 9-10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. Cindy Rauch of Hutchinson will talk about bees and honey; special music by Joy Berg and special speaker is Mary Roelofs of Princeton. Wear and mask and bring your own coffee and snack. Reservations are required by noon Sept. 7 by calling Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Bounce Back, which promotes health through happiness, is hosting a Community Walk 8:30 a.m. at Collinwood Regional Park. No advance registration is required. For more information, email DCBounceBack.gmail.com.
Sunday, Sept. 20
New Story Farm, 19778 235th St., Hutchinson, is hosting monthly gatherings 4 p.m. the third Sunday of the month through October for people to share wisdom, connect with nature and revive the old ways. For more information, call 320-582-0679.
Saturday, Sept. 26
It's Grape Stomp time at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This annual event features live music by Diesel Fire noon-3 p.m. followed by Trent Shaw & Trainwreck 3:30-6:30 p.m. For more i
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Beer & Hymns. Join the Nelson family in their home for a virtual singing experience. It is Facebook Live at facebook.com/riverofhopehutchinson/. If you are not on Facebook, it will be live streamed at riverofhopehutchinson.org/beer-and-hymns/. For more information, call the River of Hope Church office at 320-587-4414.
Galleries and museums
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield, is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is open. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.