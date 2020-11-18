Next seven days
Wednesday, Nov. 18
There’s still time to pen your masterpiece! November is NaNoWriMo, which translates to National Novel Writing Month. It started in 1999 as a challenge to write 50,000 words of a novel in 30 days. Now each year, people from around the world embrace the challenge. Interested in being part of this event? Visit nanowrimo.org.
Beginning today, the Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson, housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S., will open reservations for play dates: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Register at bit.ly/38BKsO1. Open play times will be limited to 40 people. Cloth face covering is recommended for children age 3-5. Young than 2, no masks. All guests age 5 or older must wear a mask at all times. Everyone must wash their hands before playing. Use hand sanitizer as needed throughout the stay Drinks must remain in cubbies. No food allowed in exhibit spaces.
Calling all musicians. If you specialize in cultural music from Scandinavia, Germany, Ireland or England, the Meeker County Museum wants to hear from you. Musicians are invited to apply to be part of “Music Heard ‘Round the World,” a 2021 summer series that will celebrate the heritage of Meeker County through song and dance. For more information or to apply, visit meekercomuseum.org/staff-and-board-members or call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Broaden your creative horizon with a free art kit. Kits — one per child — are available noon Wednesdays on a first-come, first-serve basis in the parking lot of the art center, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The scope of the kits has been expanded to include projects for all ages from preschool to high school. Each week the kit is geared toward a specific age range and offers ways to incorporate the art concepts into other school projects. Art kits will be available through the end of the year. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Shuffle up a winning hand at Texas hold’em 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 30 at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Form a team and test your knowledge at Trivia Night 6:30 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 10. This live-hosted, free event is at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Friday, Nov. 20
Friday Morning Coffee Shop 8-10 a.m. at Meghan’s Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. Free-will donations welcome with all proceeds going to support Meghan’s Place members and activities. For more information, call 320-234-6347 or email director@meghansplace.org.
Live music by Hula Creek 6-9 p.m. at Keg’s Bar, 121 First St. N., Winsted; 320-485-4250.
Minnesota’s statewide book club is back with another reading opportunity: “The Plague of Doves” by Minnesota author Louise Erdrich. A statewide author discussion with Erdrich will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. One Book, One Minnesota is a new statewide book club that invites Minnesotans of all ages to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect and discuss. To participate, register at bit.ly/3mqJ0Sa or call your local library.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Pla-Mor Arts and Crafts 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Pla-Mor Ballroom, 1904 Ninth St. E, Glencoe. For more information, call 320-864-4119.
Toys for Kids with a silent auction 6-9 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S. This event features a silent auction 6-9 p.m. and DJ music 8 p.m.-midnight. This event is the annual toy drive hosted by the South Central Chapter of ABATE of Minnesota. Bring a $5 donation and an unwrapped toy, which will go to children in nee in McLeod and Meeker counties.
Live music by the West Highway Trio 7:30 p.m. at the Krauser’s Dodge House, 22 Juniper St. N., Lester Prairie; 320-395-2877.
Sunday, Nov. 22
Live music by John Beck 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Next up is Traveled Ground Nov. 29. Reservations are required. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, Nov. 23
Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave., offers a variety of opportunities for children, youth and teens. To learn more, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Registration is open for Chris Schlueter’s Outdoor Holiday Decoration Class 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Great Northern Depot, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson. The fee is $28 with a maximum of 28 participants. To register, call Hutchinson Community Education at 320-587-2975, or visit hutchinsonprce.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
It’s Tuesday! The Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson has literacy bags to pick up and return, and art kits pickup, both 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
Upcoming events
Thursday, Nov. 26
Happy Thanksgiving.
St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 400 Lake St. S.W., Hutchinson, is hosting a Thanksgiving meal 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Meals will be available for takeout or delivery. For availability, call the church office at 320-587-6507. Meal pickup is in front of the school entrance circle drive. A free-will donation is welcome to cover some of the meal costs. All donations received over and above the cost of the meal will be given to Common Cup Ministry’s backpack weekend program.
Friday, Nov. 27
Men’s Game Night 7 p.m.-midnight at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Bring your favorite games, snacks and drinks to share. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Friday-Saturday, Nov. 27-28
Holiday Vendor Market 2-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-455-4999.
Friday-Sunday, Nov. 27-29
Sixth annual Nelson Dart Tournament 5 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Sunday at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S. This event also includes DJ music, silent auction and prizes. For updates, visit bit.ly/2Gf6TN4.
Saturday, Nov. 28
It’s Small Business Saturday. Shop local and take advantage of local deals and shopping small. Volunteers from the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism will be out in the community to surprise shoppers by paying for portions of their purchases at local businesses. For more information, call the chamber at 320-587-5252.
Dodge House annual Craft and Vendor Show 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is at 22 Juniper St. N. in Lester Prairie.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is opening its new exhibit, “Amber Rahe: Dec. 1-Jan. 15. Rahe’s work is rooted in traditional painting and draws inspiration from the Romanticism movement and her connection to nature. The public is welcome to attend a Zoom Gallery Talk 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. For a meeting link, email director@hutchinsonarts.org. The show can be viewed 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Tuesday, Dec. 1-
Thursday, Dec. 31
The Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave., is hosting its third annual Christmas Tree Village and Children’s Scavenger Hunt. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Arli Dazzle Drive-thru Parade 5:30-8:30 p.m. along Main Street in Arlington.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Hutchinson Farmers Market Holiday Market 11 a.m.-4 p.m. indoors at the historic Great Northern Depot, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson. For sale will be a variety of goods including snacks and treats, breads, jams, jellies, pickles, candy, honey, jewelry, hand-sewn goods and more.
Glencoe Living Nativity 5-7 p.m. at Oak Leaf Park, 3 Desoto Ave. S., Glencoe. This event features six scenes depicting the Good News of Jesus’ birth. It includes live animals, crafted scenery, biblical characters and music. For more information, call Cindy Eggersgluess at 612-840-6308.
Galleries and museums
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is open by appointment. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.