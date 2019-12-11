Next seven days
Wednesday, Dec. 11
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is accepting nominations for the second annual Wirt Award through Jan. 1. The award was established in 2019 to recognize outstanding local citizens for their commitment to building community through the arts. For more information or to submit a nomination, visit bit.ly/35CI2ty or call Lisa Bergh, executive director, at 320-587-7278.
Toddler Time 10:15 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. This event is for infants through age 3. This activity meets through Wednesday, Dec. 18. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2430.
Taijifit with the Rev. Jill Warner, a certified Taijifit instructor, 6 p.m. in the sanctuary at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. No experience necessary. The focus is on continuous flow through movements that encourage health and balance. All ages are welcome. This class meets weekly. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Gethsemane Lutheran Women’s Fellowship is hosting a Christmas Smorgasbord Holiday Gathering at noon. Tickets are $12. Enjoy the festivities of Scandinavian food and fellowship. For ticket availability, stop by the church office at 221 Atlantic Ave. E., Dassel, or call 320-275-3852.
Curtis Dahlin is the featured speaker 1:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, Meeker County Museum, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Dahlin is speaking about his guide to the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Free photos with Santa 3-5:30 p.m. at Citizens Bank & Trust Co. in downtown Hutchinson. Also offered 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. holiday treats, coffee, cider and prize drawings. For more information, call 320-587-2233.
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is rolling through central Minnesota today. It will make stops at the following: Loretto: arriving approximately 4:15 p.m. and departing after 5 p.m. at the Hennepin County Road 19 crossing; Buffalo: arriving 5:45 p.m. and departing after 6:30 p.m. at the Fifth Street Northeast crossing, west side of tracks; Annandale: 7:15 p.m. and departing after 8 p.m. at the west side of Downtown Park, over the Oak Avenue crossing; and Kimball: 8:55 p.m. and departing after 9:30 p.m. at the State Street Railroad Crossing also known as State Highway 22.
McLeod County Historical Society is hosting its first Roaring '20s Gala begins at 5 p.m. with dinner, dancing, silent auction, live jazz band and comedic stylings by Dan Bublitz Jr. Tickets are $50 and available at the museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. To reserve tickets, call the museum at 320-587-2109. This event is a fundraiser for the historical society.
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting an artists reception for its "Sticks and Stones" exhibit featuring the work of Ellen Starr, Mary Jo May Schimelpfenig, Shanda Swenson Landes and Mary Mulenburg 6-7:30 p.m. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The show continues through Jan. 20. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-4 p.m. Friday; 320-587-7278.
Holiday Remembrance Program 7 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Remember your loved one with an invocation, music readings, candle lighting and refreshments. Admission is free.
Karaoke 7-10 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-455-4999.
Friday, Dec. 13
Litchfield Area Christian Women's 'Twas the Night Before Christmas brunch 9-10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 422 N. Ramsey. The event features music by Crow River Junction and Tim and Marilyn Gustafson with speakers Mildred Johnson, Willmar, and Lisa Schultz Fred, Fergus Falls. Brunch is $10 and reservations are due by noon Dec. 10 by calling Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.
Here comes Santa Claus: 4-7 p.m. Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S.
Second weekend opening of the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato's production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. Call for ticket availability at 320-275-3077.
Join Santa Claus, his elves and Disney characters as they arrive on the Holiday Express 18-wheeler 7 p.m. at Kinsella Chiropratic Clinic, 407 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. Nonperishable food donations are welcome for the Meeker Emergency Food Shelf. For more information, call 320-593-4494.
Saturday, Dec. 14
14th annual Fancy Cookie Sale 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Beckville Lutheran Church, 20521 600th Ave., Litchfield. This event features Christmas cookies, candies, jams, jellies, ethnic goodies, Scandinavian cookies, lefse, rosettes and more. Lunch is also available.
Cookie galore will be for sale at the Peace Lutheran Cookie Sale at 9 a.m. in the Peace Center at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. The line forms early for this event. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
Christmas Market 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Anastasia Catholic School, 400 Lake St. S.W., Hutchinson. This event features Breakfast with Santa, bake sale, vendors, silent auction and a quilt raffle. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Cathie Wallyn at 320-587-6022 or 320-582-0660.
Dassel-Cokato FFA is hosting a bunch with Santa 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the high school, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. After brunch, children can take a picture with Santa, plus other activities will be available. All proceeds from this event will go to Camp Courage in Annandale. For more information, email tracy.nelson@dc.k12.mn.us.
Second annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Festival 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th E. This event features 60 crafters and vendors. Attendees are invited to view the Festival of Trees 10 a.m.-noon upstairs at the Glencoe Public Library. Santa visits 1-2 p.m. Donations are welcome of mittens, hats, gloves and scarves for the McLeod Alliance.
Holiday Farmers Market 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson. This event features vendors selling a variety of gifts, snacks and treats. For more information, call 320-234-5652.
Live music by 2 Sisters — Ellen Tracy and Julie Vrieze — are providing live music at the Christmas Open House on Main Street 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Quilt Haven, 7 Main St. N., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-8341.
Santa is meeting and greeting noon-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 22 in Central Park in downtown Litchfield.
Santa Claus is coming to Petsmart, 1320 State Highway 15 S. at Country Fair Marketplace in Hutchinson. Hours are noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-22 For more information, call 320-587-4335.
Ho, ho, ho it's Santa Claus: noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S.
Meeker Manor's Holiday Open House, 600 S. Davis Ave., Litchfield, 2-3:30 p.m. celebration is in the chapel with holiday music, Santa and his elf helper and holiday snacks and refreshments; 320-693-2472.
Free family movie "The Grinch" 2 p.m. at the Hollywood Theatre, 210 N. Sibley Ave. in downtown Litchfield. Concessions available. Future films include: "Polar Express" Dec. 21; "Elf" Dec. 28 and "Trolls" Jan. 4; 320-693-6131.
Toys for Tots Distribution 2-4 p.m. The River at MSP Church, 1000 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. This program is for low-income families in need of assistance. Email the Rev. David Blair at PastorDavid@rivermsp.com.
Start your downtown Christmas with the Nutcracker Storytime 3-4 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Local ballet dancers from Touch of Grace dance studio will read the story of the Nutcracker. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Downtown Christmas 3-5 p.m. at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E. This event features visits with Santa, a coloring contest, live reindeer, cookies and hot chocolate, hayrides and more. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Christmas Movie and PJ Party 4-9:30 p.m. at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School, 1825 16th St. E., Glencoe. Drop off your kids at the Community Room (use the Field House doors) for an evening of a crafts, supper and the movie "The Grinch." The fee is $20 for the first child and $10 for siblings. This event is open to all ages. All proceeds go to the Glencoe Royalty.
Second annual Hutchinson Holiday Parade of Lights is 5 p.m. The parade starts at First Avenue Northeast by the former Shopko store and follows Hassan Street. It ends at Faith Lutheran Church. The parade is expected to last about 30 minutes. following Downtown Christmas. The parade will travel along Hassan Street. This event is sponsored by the Hutchinson Lions and Down with Diabetes Alliance. For more information, call Bobby Paulson at 320-582-1213.
Fifth annual Bluegrass Gospel Christmas 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. This event features the Kingery Family, Grove City; the Mahlstedt Family, Cokato; and Pearlgrace & Co. (the Williamson Family of Oklahoma). Admission is a freewill donation at the door. For more information, visit mnbluegrass.com.
Litchfield Downtown Council presents a Christmas Gala featuring David K as Roy Orbison with Melissa B. as Patsy Cline at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. for appetizers and beverages followed at 7 p.m. by the Roy Orbison Show. Tickets are $10 balcony and $20 main floor. Buy tickets at royorbison.rocks or by calling the Litchfield Downtown Council at 320-221-5781.
Live music by Traveled Ground 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Share it with Santa Claus noon-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 22 in Central Park in downtown Litchfield.
Santa Claus is coming to town: noon-5 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S.
Monday , Dec. 16
Hutchinson High School Holiday Band and Choir Concert at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2151.
Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Santa Claus is coming to Unhinged Pizza, 2408 Ninth St. E., Glencoe. Share your Christmas list 4-7 p.m. Bring your camera for photo opps. For more information, call the restaurant at 320-864-4010.
Christmas Open House at the Parsonage of the Revs. Jim and Sarah Hein, pastors at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 444 Larson St. S.W., Hutchinson. All are welcome 4:30-7 p.m.
Santa Claus is making at stop 4:30-8 p.m. at Pizza Ranch, 1320 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-0123.
”Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree” ... sing this holiday song and many more at Beer and Carols at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. New this year: Beer & Carols is going to two shifts: 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call River of Hope Church at 320-587-4414.
Litchfield High School Band and Choir Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium, 901 N. Gilman Ave.; 320-693-2424.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Art Kids Drop In Day: Joy and Giving 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Children age 3-5 and their caregivers are welcome to work with a variety of materials to create holiday artworks to gift to loved ones. Admission is free, but advance registration is requested for planning. To reserve your spot, call 320-587-7278.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Community Christmas Celebration at 5:30 p.m. at Litchfield Central Park. Santa will be there, plus the winners of the “Get Wrapped Up” promotion and “Light Up Litchfield” will be announced. For more information, call the Litchfield Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-693-8184.
Traveler's Christmas worship service 6:30 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 665 Miller Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This service was created in response to people sharing their disappointment that they would not be around over the holidays to enjoy celebrating Christmas with their church family. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3312.
Live music by Josie Sanken, 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Friday, Dec. 20
Last call for Santa Claus: 4-7 p.m. Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S.
Santa's sitters are available 5-8 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Drop off your little ones age 2 or older so you can go shopping or just enjoy a night out. For more information, email Jim@vineyardchurchhutchinson.org or call the church office at 320-587-2200.
Stamp-n-Storage presents A Night with Comedian Tommy Ryman 7 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Ryman was a semifinalist on NBC's "Last Comic Standing." Tickets are $15 and available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at Stamp-N-Storage, 150 Michigan St. S.E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 21-22
Touch of Grace presents “The Nutcracker” ballet at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Hutchinson High School auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students. To order tickets, visit touchofgracestudio.com.
Last weekend to visit with Santa Claus noon-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 22 in Central Park in downtown Litchfield.
Christ the King Lutheran Church is presenting the Christmas cantata “A Child, A King” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free, donations are welcome. For more information, call Brandon Begnaud, music and worship director, at 320-484-2358.
Through Tuesday, Dec. 24
Free family holiday showing of "White Christmas" (this is a change from what has been previously posted) and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas" 10 a.m. at CineMagic Century 9 Theatre, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. Santa will be stopping by and free coffee, cider and cookies will be available in the lobby. Donations of nonperishable food items for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf are welcome.
Cash and nonperishable food donations are welcome during the Meeker Area Food Shelf’s annual Holiday Drive, 118 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call 320-693-7661 or email needfood@hutchtel.net.
Friday, Dec. 27
Free Throw Contest for boys and girls age 8-13. Registration 6:30 p.m. with the Hoop Shoot 7 p.m. in Whalen Gymnasium East, Hutchinson High School, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. This free activity, sponsored by the Hutchinson Elks, offers the possibility of advancing to district, state, regional and national hoop shoots. For more information, call Debra Card at 320-593-4206 or email debracard90@gmail.com.
Join No Lines Improv for its annual Holiday Extravaganza comedy show 8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is a freewill donation. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Monday-Tuesday, Dec. 30-31
YoungStars director Cassie Jurgenson is teaching a two-day Youth Musical Theater Intensive program 9:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the Hutchinson Middle School cafeteria and auditorium, 1365 South Grade Road S.W. This class is for student in fourth through ninth grade. The fee is $20. To register, visit hutchinsonprce.com/recreation-center/prce-brochure/ or call the Hutchinson Community Education at 320-587-2975.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Hutchinson Senior Center’s 12th annual New Year’s Eve Noon Bash. The Root’n Toot’n 2020 New Year’s Eve Party at 11 a.m. Relax and reminisce with friends, food and drink. The fee is $5. RSVP at the front desk or call 320-234-5656 before Friday, Dec. 27.
Ring in 2020 at the Roaring '20s Prohibition-era murder mystery dinner at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7. E., Hutchinson. The event includes cocktails, appetizers, bufffet-style dinner and show. For more infomation, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Happy New Year 2020 at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen. This event features a show, choice of three: "Mama Mia!," An Andy & Bing Christmas or Stevie Ray's Comedy Cabaret, dinner, dancing on the Main Stage, piano bar, DJ, party favors, champagne toast and late-night coffee and more. For more information or to buy tickets, visit chanhassendt.com or call 800-362-3515.
Wednesday, Jan. 1.
The deadline is today to submit nominations for the Wirt Award to the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, visit bit.ly/35CI2ty.
Galleries, museums
Through Dec. 31, the Meeker County Museum is hosting the second annual Christmas Tree Village display featuring decorated trees by local nonprofit agencies. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children. Admission buys a kid-friendly Christmas scavenger hunt and a ticket to vote for Best Decorated Tree. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. The exhibit is at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Through Jan. 17, the Hutchinson Center for the Arts is hosting the exhibit titled “Sticks and Stones” featuring the work of Shanda Landes, Mary Mulenberg, Mary Jo Schimelpfenig and Ellen Starr. View the exhibit 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. A public reception for the artists is 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or stop by 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Tickets are on sale for the Roaring '20s Gala Discover local history at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is also home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.