Thursday, June 22
Eighth annual Car & Bike Night, every Thursday through Aug. 31, 5:30-8 p.m. at Nelsan-Horton American Legion Post, 221 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield.
Saturday, June 24
Music on the Patio features Matt Stanley/Hula Creek from 2-5 p.m. at Thirsty’s Bar in Dassel.
Tuesday, June 27
Jim’s Brewers will perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Lester Prairie Park, Second Avenue South. Food and beverage provided for a fee by Prairie Garden Club.
Wednesday, June 28
Peace Lutheran Church Summer Concerts series, featuring piano and organ duets by Brandon Begnaud and Joan DeVee Dixon, 11:30 a.m. concert, 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Suggested donation $10, children free.
Thursday, June 29
Eighth annual Car & Bike Night, every Thursday through Aug. 31, 5:30-8 p.m. at Nelsan-Horton American Legion Post, 221 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield.
Wednesday, July 5
Peace Lutheran Church Summer Concerts series, featuring patriotic program with Grace Puckett, soloist, along with Huchinson Memorial Rifle Squad and Joan DeVee Dixon, organist, 11:30 a.m. concert, 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Suggested donation $10, children free.
Thursday, July 6
Eighth annual Car & Bike Night, every Thursday through Aug. 31, 5:30-8 p.m. at Nelsan-Horton American Legion Post, 221 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield.
Tuesday, July 11
Meeker County Extension Master Gardeners Garden Tour, 5-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, with proceeds donated to Zion Youth and First Lutheran MST International. The event includes a meal option of pork chop on a stick, chips, water and cookie. Go to z.umn.edu/MeekerGardenTour for information.
Wednesday, July 12
Peace Lutheran Church Summer Concerts series, featuring Chuck Thiel, 11:30 a.m. concert, 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Suggested donation $10, children free.
Thursday, July 13
Eighth annual Car & Bike Night, every Thursday through Aug. 31, 5:30-8 p.m. at Nelsan-Horton American Legion Post, 221 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield.
Wednesday, July 19
Peace Lutheran Church Summer Concerts series, featuring The Cogley Sisters (Linda Evenson, Bobbi Ludewig, Barb Peterson, Bev Wangerin and Patti Hoerner), 11:30 a.m. concert, 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Suggested donation $10, children free.
Thursday, July 20
Eighth annual Car & Bike Night, every Thursday through Aug. 31, 5:30-8 p.m. at Nelsan-Horton American Legion Post, 221 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield.
Wednesday, July 26
Peace Lutheran Church Summer Concerts series, featuring Hutchinson Family Singers (Lucy Newcomb, Robin Kashuba, Brian Brosz, Paul Otte and Jim Nelson), 11:30 a.m. concert, 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Suggested donation $10, children free.
Thursday, July 27
Eighth annual Car & Bike Night, every Thursday through Aug. 31, 5:30-8 p.m. at Nelsan-Horton American Legion Post, 221 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Peace Lutheran Church Summer Concerts series, featuring Basics (Brothers and Sisters in Christ Singing), 11:30 a.m. concert, 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Suggested donation $10, children free.
August 17
SuperCross competition at the McLeod County Fair will begin with registration from 4-6 p.m. and practices at 5:30 p.m. Races will begin at 7 p.m. Entry fee $30 per class. Grand stand and pit passes are $10 each. For more information, check out Crow River Wheelers website at www.crowriverwheelers.org, or search McLeod Supercross on Facebook.