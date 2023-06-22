Wednesday, June 28
Peace Lutheran Church Summer Concerts series, featuring piano and organ duets by Brandon Begnaud and Joan DeVee Dixon, 11:30 a.m. concert, 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Suggested donation $10, children free.
Mixed media Layl McDill has an exhibit at Hutchinson Center for the Arts through Aug. 4 and can be viewed during regular hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. No admission charge.
Thursday, June 29
Eighth annual Car & Bike Night, every Thursday through Aug. 31, 5:30-8 p.m. at Nelsan-Horton American Legion Post, 221 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield.
Saturday, July 1
Wednesday, July 5
Peace Lutheran Church Summer Concerts series, featuring patriotic program with Grace Puckett, soloist, along with Huchinson Memorial Rifle Squad and Joan DeVee Dixon, organist, 11:30 a.m. concert, 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Suggested donation $10, children free.
Thursday, July 6
Tuesday, July 11
Meeker County Extension Master Gardeners Garden Tour, 5-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, with proceeds donated to Zion Youth and First Lutheran MST International. The event includes a meal option of pork chop on a stick, chips, water and cookie. Go to z.umn.edu/MeekerGardenTour for information.
Wednesday, July 12
Peace Lutheran Church Summer Concerts series, featuring Chuck Thiel, 11:30 a.m. concert, 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Suggested donation $10, children free.
Thursday, July 13
Wednesday, July 19
Peace Lutheran Church Summer Concerts series, featuring The Cogley Sisters (Linda Evenson, Bobbi Ludewig, Barb Peterson, Bev Wangerin and Patti Hoerner), 11:30 a.m. concert, 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Suggested donation $10, children free.
Thursday, July 20
Wednesday, July 26
Peace Lutheran Church Summer Concerts series, featuring Hutchinson Family Singers (Lucy Newcomb, Robin Kashuba, Brian Brosz, Paul Otte and Jim Nelson), 11:30 a.m. concert, 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Suggested donation $10, children free.
Thursday, July 27
Mixed media artist Layl McDill will share about her work and processes during a reception from 6-7:30 p.m. at Hutchinson Center for the Arts. There will be time for questions, and light refreshments will be available. No charge, open to the public. Prior to the reception, there will be a Clay Make-and-Take from 4-6 p.m. during which McDill will share some basics of creating art with polymer clay. This is a come-and-go class and open to all ages. No preregistration required, and is a pay-what-you-can event.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Peace Lutheran Church Summer Concerts series, featuring Basics (Brothers and Sisters in Christ Singing), 11:30 a.m. concert, 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Suggested donation $10, children free.
August 17
SuperCross competition at the McLeod County Fair will begin with registration from 4-6 p.m. and practices at 5:30 p.m. Races will begin at 7 p.m. Entry fee $30 per class. Grand stand and pit passes are $10 each. For more information, check out Crow River Wheelers website at www.crowriverwheelers.org, or search McLeod Supercross on Facebook.