Downtown Litchfield will come alive with music and other activity on Thursday evenings again this summer.
As part of its Thriving Thursdays promotion, Litchfield Downtown Council has assembled a schedule of musical entertainers to perform on Thursday evenings from June through August in Central Park.
It begins with a performance by the Litchfield Area Male Chorus from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. this Thursday.
Litchfield Area Male Chorus was formed in the fall of 1964 by Litchfield High School music teacher Bruce Christensen, along with H.M. “Doc” Silverthorn and Joe Duncomb. The Chamber of Commerce sponsored the chorus in its first year.
The chorus went on to perform nationally, in Georgia, South Caroline, Hawaii, Arizona an Washington, D.C., and also went on tour to several European countries in 1980.
LAMC currently has 35 members who come from a 20-mile radius of Litchfield. The group is directed by Randy Wilson, with accompaniment by Robin Krusz.
The Litchfield Area Male Chorus performance, as well as other Thriving Thursdays musical performances, are provided with financial assistance from the city of Litchfield and the Meeker Cooperative Electric Trust.
This week’s event also includes the Meeker County Dairy Association service free ice cream cones in celebration of June Dairy Month. Meeker County Dairy Princesses and Ambassadors will assist in serving the ice cream cones.
Future Thriving Thursdays performances will include:
June 16 — Mr. J's Quintet
Led by Mayor Keith Johnson, former Litchfield High School band teacher and gifted saxophonist, the quintet performs a variety of music.
June 23 — Mark Jensen Music
Jensen has played guitar since 1986, performing in a variety of venues throughout the area. His show includes music of James Taylor, Gordon Lightfoot, Bob Segar, Ray Lamontagne and James Bay, in addition to some original songs.
June 30 — Dad and Drea Show
Litchfield native Terry Shaw will be joined by his daughter Drea as they play a wide variety of music. Shaw was a member of Shaw-Allen-Shaw and other groups in the past.
July 7 — Tricia & The Toonies
Professional children's puppeteer Tricia Haynes will entertain on the Thursday of Watercade week. Tricia & The Toonies is a mixture of music, puppets, skits and laughter. The Toonies vision is to create an environment that shares joy, laughter and music, along with messages of kindness and encouragement.
Kris and Angie Crandall have been married for about 20 years and have been playing together as Second Fiddle for about seven years. “We play pretty much anything you can with a guitar and fiddle,” the Crandalls said, including music of Merle Haggard, Charlie Daniels, Cheryl Crow and others.