11 p.m. Dec. 25, 1776, on the banks of the Delaware River
It was cold — icy and cold. The damp kind of cold that chills the bone to the core. It was drizzly, but one could not see the fine mist as darkness had long ago eclipsed the bright sky. The low overcast that hung in the night brought with it a strong and bone-chilling wind — one that turned the persistent drizzle into a volley of snow and ice.
Along the banks of the Delaware was a ragtag army of colonial soldiers led by Gen. George Washington, who, among his men hiding frozen faces behind torn and tattered coats, shared in the misery this night. A good plenty of the soldiers stood barefoot on the icy ground — their shoes long giving up the ghost on ceaseless, agonizing marches with the enemy at their rear. It was Christmas night, yet tidings of good cheer seemed an eternity away.
Demoralized through a string of military defeats, and desperate for a reason to fight, the army gathered that day fearful the War for Independence was soon to be lost.
Across the river was Trenton, New Jersey, where 2,400 enemy soldiers were celebrating Christmas. They were Hessians, German auxiliary troops, a term relatable to mercenaries. They were brought in early in the war, nearly 30,000 of them, to fight alongside the small standing British regulars. In Trenton, a small town of 100 houses sprawled along two streets, the Hessians made their winter camp.
As Christmas came nearer, several British loyalists came to Trenton to warn the Hessians of an attack made by Washington’s army, yet with the colonials suffering a string of defeats, and many believing they had not the will to fight any further, British leaders refused to send reinforcements to Trenton. The Hessians would be forced to defend the town themselves.
With the weather as it was, and it being Christmas, however, no guard was put out as it was thought no one would attack on a holiday in a winter storm. With a false sense of security, the Hessians celebrated into the night and many were groggy and ill prepared for the attack that awaited them the next morning.
By 11 p.m., the weather was turning increasingly harsh. The wind had forcefully intensified and was blowing at gale force. Along the banks of the river, the poorly dressed colonial soldiers were boarding boats meant to take them across the river for a pre-dawn attack. In the cold wind — with driving sleet and snow in their faces, and ice building on the sides of the boats — 2,400 infantrymen traversed the ice-swollen river.
The going was tough. Ice chunks floated down the dark river and were hard to spot in the night. In the painting immortalized by Emmanuel Luetze, Washington stands proud in the boat while his men eagerly push the boat through the ice. In reality, the sky was pitch black, and the winds blew so hard that of the 5,400 troops meant to cross the river, only 1,400 made it.
Waves splashed over the sides of the boats, and those riding in them hung on for their lives. With the weather so rough, the plan for a pre-dawn assault was scratched. The treacherous journey across the river delayed the landings and the attack did not commence until 8 a.m.
The first shot of the Battle of Trenton came when a Hessian exited a shop and was fired at and missed by the Americans. He sounded the alarm and the other Hessians came out. They tried to organize and return fire, but their efforts were thwarted by the American guns. They tried to retreat, but the main route was cut off by Washington. In the end, 896 Hessians were captured and 22 were killed in less than one hour. With a victory in their pocket, the men were now ready to fight on and would win another battle on Jan. 3 in Princeton.
The Battle of Trenton was by no means significant in terms of strategy, but it did bolster the colonials to fight on — not only for the troops, but for the Continental Congress as well. Those clamoring for revolution had a renewed will to fight on. For America, it was a Christmas gift unlike any other, a reason to fight, and a victory to rally around in the great American War of Independence.