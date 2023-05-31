Robert Donaldson was born Oct. 13, 1828, in Perry County, Ohio. He was the son of Thomas Donaldson and Nancy Saffer Donaldson. Both natives of Virginia, Thomas and Nancy immigrated to Ohio in 1823 and began homesteading. In 1833, tragedy struck the family when Thomas Donaldson died. With children to feed, Nancy moved the family to Wood County, Ohio. They lived there for two years. For reasons unknown, the widowed Donaldson moved the family back to the old homestead in 1835.
At the young age of 15, Robert Donaldson moved from Ohio to Miami County, Indiana. It was there that his older brother worked as a carpenter. Robert worked as his apprentice. In 1849, the young Donaldson met Eliza Curry, another Ohio native. The two decided to marry and headed back to Ohio for the ceremony. Once united, they returned to Indiana, but in 1855 were lured north.
Minnesota Territory was a popular destination for immigration in the mid-1850s. The “North Country,” as it was commonly referred to, offered tens of thousands of lakes, as well as a good mix of forest and prairie. Game abounded, and natural resources were plenty. Large swaths of land were opened for settlement and several communities were being formed in the territory. In addition, land prices were low, and land was readily available for those looking to lay their roots.
Back in Indiana, the young Donaldson couple joined a party of settlers with plans to head north to Minnesota. The party consisted of Robert, Eliza and 13 families – the rolling procession of wagons, livestock, and people must have been quite the sight! By the end of 1855, the Donaldsons found themselves settling in Dakota County, Minnesota.
A life of peace and prosperity was cut short. War broke out between the states in 1861. Minnesota, then the youngest state of the Union, was filled with men ready and willing to fill the ranks of the Union Army. Robert raised a company of men and served as their captain. The company was mustered into service at Fort Ridgely as Company C of the 4th Minnesota Volunteer Infantry.
Robert saw his fair share of combat and even played a role in the siege of Vicksburg. He eventually rose through the ranks and was being eyed for the rank of colonel for a segregated regiment of Black soldiers.
The Union had been recruiting black soldiers as early as late 1862. Lincoln had been wrestling with the idea since the start of the war but feared that doing so would result in the slave holding border states seceding from the Union and joining the Confederacy. By mid-1862, however, with enlistment numbers declining, the Lincoln administration reconsidered, and full regiments of black soldiers were being formed.
In 1863, Robert Donaldson became Lt Col. Robert Donaldson of the 50th Regiment, U.S. Colored Infantry. Two years later he was commissioned as a full colonel commanding the 64th Regiment, U.S. Colored Infantry and served in that role until the end of the war in 1865.
With the war over, Robert Donaldson returned to Dakota County where he resumed his role as a civilian. Then, in 1877, he and his family, which included four children, moved to a farm 3 miles west of Stewart. In 1879, they moved into the town of Stewart where Robert and his son Charles purchased a newly constructed building on Hall Street and opened a farm implement business. Over the years, the business was expanded to be a general merchandise store.
In 1900, Robert Donaldson passed away. He was brought back to his first Minnesota home in Dakota County and laid to rest there. For McLeod County, and Stewart, however, the people could take pride that a Civil War hero, family man, and pioneer had sought out the region as the place to spend his final years.
