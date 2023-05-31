Robert Donaldson was born Oct. 13, 1828, in Perry County, Ohio. He was the son of Thomas Donaldson and Nancy Saffer Donaldson. Both natives of Virginia, Thomas and Nancy immigrated to Ohio in 1823 and began homesteading. In 1833, tragedy struck the family when Thomas Donaldson died. With children to feed, Nancy moved the family to Wood County, Ohio. They lived there for two years. For reasons unknown, the widowed Donaldson moved the family back to the old homestead in 1835.

At the young age of 15, Robert Donaldson moved from Ohio to Miami County, Indiana. It was there that his older brother worked as a carpenter. Robert worked as his apprentice. In 1849, the young Donaldson met Eliza Curry, another Ohio native. The two decided to marry and headed back to Ohio for the ceremony. Once united, they returned to Indiana, but in 1855 were lured north.

