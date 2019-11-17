The 1920s was an era unto itself, so much that it was the first decade to be given a nickname. They called it “The Jazz Age,” or better known as “The Roaring ’20s,” and roaring it was.
The world was on the brink of change. Automobiles, electricity, moving pictures, jukeboxes and airplanes — marvels of the modern age brought about a new mindset in the American public. The world was now a much faster, much louder and more bombastic place than it had ever been before. It was as if the old world, the world as it had been for centuries, was over — ended at the conclusion of The Great War, and to follow was a much newer, much shinier modern world, one that called for a victory party. In America, however, the victory party ceased to end and wouldn’t do so until the decade to follow.
It’s an ironic twist that the decade of decadence was ushered in under perhaps America’s most controversial act of the 20th century — the Volstead Act, a move by the United States that enforced the prohibition and sale of alcoholic beverages. It was named for Minnesota Rep. Andrew Volstead, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
The effects were disastrous. A faction of the general public was unwilling to give up their right to drink. The result was a rise in bootlegging and organized crime. Across America, the manufacturing and sale of illegal liquor surged. It was served in the backrooms and basements of underground establishments called speakeasies — accessible with secret passwords. They started as small, simple backrooms where one could buy a drink, but later evolved into bigger hidden establishments complete with music, women and alcohol of all sorts.
With the prohibition of alcohol, it seemed the average American was now a lawbreaker, a social change that ushered in an era of being carefree and having looser morals. To the horror of moral crusaders, it appeared that women, too, were now taking part in the ills of society. Prior to the 1920s, drinking establishments were considered “off limits” to women. Those who did occupy bars and saloons were considered a lower class of females. The social change of the 1920s, however, resulted in a surge of young women visiting speakeasies.
To accent the newer and faster lifestyle of the ’20s, drastic changes were being made to women’s fashion. Bobbed, or shortened hairstyles, were all the rage, yet it wasn’t just the hair that was shortened, dresses, too, became shorter, looser fitting and much “louder” as they were adorned with beads and tassels.
With the emergence of speakeasies, and a high demand for illegal liquor, organized crime syndicates grew throughout the era. The high number of criminal organizations, all vying for territory in the sale of illegal alcohol, turned several large American cities into violent battlegrounds. Crime bosses such as Johnny “The Fox” Torrio and his protege, Al Capone, charitable yet vicious men, became iconic figures of the crime world. They, with the likes of bank robbers such as John Dillinger and “Pretty Boy” Floyd, created a culture of crime in America with law enforcement struggling to keep pace.
The 1920s also saw a new era in America’s favorite pastime, and in a way that echoed the changes in the decade. For years, baseball was stuck in the “dead-ball era,” a style of play that favored low scoring games and pitching. The 1920s saw a new icon on the diamond, however, and he embodied everything that made the 1920s “roaring.”
George Herman Ruth, known by his fans as Babe Ruth, brought a heavy-hitting style of play that turned the game into a slugfest. Baseball was now much bigger and more bombastic. To accentuate his style of play, Ruth was boisterous, flamboyant and did everything in excess. In sports and popular culture, he became the embodiment of the decade.
There’s no denying that the 1920s were a decade of change. It was a decade to usher in the modern world, demonstrated greatly by the passing of the 19th amendment. Passed by Congress on June 4, 1919, and put into effect on Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th amendment gave women the right to vote in America. It was a milestone that was decades in the making, one that required a long and difficult struggle to achieve.
America was a nation on the rise during the decade. Not only was the social sphere of the nation advancing, but so was technology and industrialization. Due to a rapid rise in the nation’s wealth, mass production and mass consumerism was changing the face of the nation. Suddenly, department stores, catalogs and chain stores began popping up around the country, making it possible for the same items to be sold coast to coast. The result was mass culture, people able to purchase the same items no matter where they lived. For the first time in history, America was a consumer society.
As the decade wore on, each year became more “roaring” than the last. Like all parties, however, the end had to come. On Oct. 29, 1929, the roaring ’20s came to a crashing halt — the day known as “Black Tuesday” when the stock market collapsed, and the era of the Great Depression began.
In the years to follow, Americans found themselves on the brink of poverty, working and striving to survive in a harsh economy. It was a decade that saw the rise of fascism in Europe and a massive drought that kicked up dust storms nationwide. Much like its predecessor, the decade too earned a nickname, the “Dirty Thirties.”
Though the roaring ’20s were over, the era impacted American history like few others. Today, we look back on the time and remember it for the events that made it known as the Roaring ’20s, a decade that was decadent to say the least.
