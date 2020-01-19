Winter, the time of year when the earth goes to sleep. The cold ground, once warm and vibrant with life, is frozen — buried beneath a deep layer of hard-crusted snow and impenetrable by anything less than man’s ingenuity. The birds have left, gone south to warmer climes, and the animals that remain burrow deep into their holes and dens — coming out only to scavenge for the scarce remnants of food.
Alas, we long for the lazy afternoon of an Indian summer, the one that feels like it was just yesterday, and await patiently for the thaw and smells of spring. For now, however, we remain in the icy grip of winter’s grasp, desperately clinging to memories of summer and longing for something to pass the time.
Luckily, for those in the region of McLeod County, the museum has some events coming up that are sure to warm you while you wait for summer:
- 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28: The McLeod County Historical Society will host our monthly Breakfast Club gathering. For those unfamiliar, this is a monthly, reoccurring event. It takes place at 10:30 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. We either host a guest speaker or pick a topic for a roundtable-style discussion as we have planned this month. The topic this month will be snowstorms, as put forth by an attendee at one of our last gatherings. This one ought to be fun, as nearly everyone living in Minnesota has a thrilling tale of a storm. This event is free with coffee and snacks provided.
- 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5: The county museum will host a meeting of the McLeod County Historical Partnership. The MCHP is a collection of historical organizations within McLeod County. Members are the Glencoe Preservation Society, Historic Hutchinson, McLeod County Historical Society, Stewart Historical Society and the city of Hutchinson. The group meets quarterly at rotating sites and discusses different projects we are taking on, as well as offering support to one another. At the most recent meeting it was decided to add a guest speaker and open the meetings up to the public. The guest speaker will be John Lofdahl, a historical re-enactor known for portraying Martin McLeod. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This event may take place in the museum's new wing.
- 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23: The museum will host the first One Book, One Community program. The community book discussion will feature this year's selection, “Winterdance: The Fine Madness of Running the Iditarod” by Gary Paulsen. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
- 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25: The museum will once again host our monthly Breakfast Club. February’s event will feature guest speaker Todd Horrmann, who will talk about his hobby of making handmade, dark-house spearing decoys. As an avid outdoorsman, I personally am looking forward to this one.
- 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26: The McLeod County Historical Society is hosting our youth event: Young Historians. This growing event is for school-age children. Every six weeks we pick a historical topic and make a game out of it. February’s game will be “What is Pioneer Jeopardy?” Admission is free and the event is open to all public, parochial and homeschool students.
In case winter lingers as it tends to do, we have a couple of events coming up in March as well. First we will host our grand opening of the Vern and Alyce Steffel Wing of the McLeod County Historical Society. Time and date for this one is still to be determined, but it should happen this month. Also, on March 27, the museum is the site of the “Keeping the Farm in the Family” program. Stay tuned for more details regarding these museum events.
Well that’s all for this week. Sorry for those who were looking forward to a story about some crazy or dangerous tale from the old days. Thanks for reading, and we’ll see you next week with a great story of McLeod County history!