Few historians realize that Gen. George Armstrong Custer loved playing cards, especially when money was involved. Rumor has it that the general was pretty good but had a bad habit of betting all his money on one hand, oftentimes losing the hand and finding himself in debt to his subordinates.
During one particularly nasty game, the general found himself up $50. He drew two aces and bet it all with hopes of having a big payday. Unfortunately for the general, his first lieutenant put down three kings and won the hand. Angered, Custer looked at his favorite scout, who happened to be sitting next to him, and asked for a small loan to continue the game. His scout, of course, handed the general a $10 bill and the game went on. It was well into the night when the game finally ended, and Custer decided to sleep in the following morning.
He was roused awake by his favorite scout, who stormed into the general’s tent. Out of breath and panting, the scout said, “Sorry for waking you, general, but I was out scouting the river bottom like you said, and I have good news and bad news.”
“Well,” said Custer “give me the bad news first.”
Looking nervous, the scout replied, “We’re surrounded by thousands of Indians, at least 8 to 1.”
With wide eyes, Custer replied, “Good lord man! Then what could possibly be the good news?”
The scout looked up and replied, “You don’t have to pay me that $10 back.”
OK, in all seriousness, this week I wanted to share with you some historical society news. Much has been happening at the museum in the past weeks.
Firstly, you’ll notice that our addition is going great. A drive by and you’ll see that the shell is up, the roof is completed, and in no time at all we’ll be ready to start moving items inside. The hope is still to have the addition completed and running by the end of 2019.
In other news, there are several museum related events that are coming up fast:
- 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24: Local history enthusiast and museum board member Gary Lenz shares his knowledge of railroad history in McLeod County. This is our monthly Breakfast Club meeting, so the museum is providing donuts, coffee and juice.
- 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26: Author Phyllis Cole-Dai is visiting the museum to speak about her book “Beneath the Same Stars,” a novel that tells the compelling story of two people: a Dakota Sioux and a white woman who were swept up in the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. Admission is free and light snacks and beverages will be provided.
- 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9: The McLeod County Historical Society is hosting its first ever “New Historians” program. This is a youth event aimed at students grade K-12, homeschool, public school, charter school and parochial schools. This event is reoccurring and includes hands-on activities, games and discussion revolving around McLeod County history. If you’re a homeschool parent or public school teacher and would like more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
- 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21: The McLeod County Historical Society is hosting its annual meeting at the Winsted American Legion Post in Winsted. We will have a short program followed by a presentation by Don "Chip" Guggemos, Winsted-area military historian and West Pointer. In addition, members can vote to fill three positions on the MCHS Board of Directors. This year’s candidates are Gary Lenz of Winsted, Lynn Buck of Hutchinson and Elizabeth Schwarze of Lester Prairie. All three candidates are incumbents, and all bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. Also, as per custom, all three represent a different community in McLeod County. Though nominations are allowed from the floor, the MCHS asks that anyone interested in running for a position on the board first contact the museum so we can make all candidates public prior to the meeting as a favor to voting members, so they have a chance to get to know who the candidates are prior to casting their votes. As we did last year, light snacks and refreshments will be provided.
- 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22: The October Breakfast Club meeting features a roundtable discussion revolving around school days. We ask that you come with stories of school, both rural and urban, and relatable social events from your school days.
One more thing to look forward to: the MCHS is planning an end-of-the-year gala at the Crow River Golf Club. The gala's theme is “Roaring '20s.”
Currently, we are planning to hold the party on Thursday, Dec. 12. Tickets are going on sale toward the end of October or beginning of November and will include a meal, music and entertainment. We’re also planning a live and silent auction with some “hot-ticket” items donated from around McLeod County.
The party is still being planned, so for now keep an ear to the rail for more news surely to come. Just think, a Roaring '20s party in McLeod County, you never know who might show up.