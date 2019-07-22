It was sometime during the late 1850s when E.E. Johnson stood in front of a crowd of people in Hutchinson Minnesota. He had a plan, but he needed help. Johnson wanted to build a steamboat, one that could traverse the waters of the Crow River to where it joined with the Mississippi, and then ride to Minneapolis. What he had was an engine to power a boat, what he needed was people to build him a boat. What he planned may have been shifty to say the least.
Hutchinson was settled along the Crow River, a tributary of the Mighty Mississippi. The river was a necessary resource for the settlement. It offered clean water, a source of power and a landmark for travel. What Hutchinson didn’t have, however, was a means of travel on the river. Small skiffs, boats, or canoes were likely used, but were not large enough to transport groups of people or manufactured goods down the river. What the settlement needed was a large steamboat, and it was for that reason Johnson called a town meeting.
Johnson came to the settlement in 1856. He went by the name “Deacon” Johnson, as he was very religious. That winter Johnson brought a small 8-horsepower steam engine and boiler through the woods to Hutchinson. His plan was to use the engine for cutting lath shingles. By this means he planned to make a living on the frontier. The economic depression of 1857 changed his plans, however, and Johnson soon found himself broke and unable to get his shingle operation off and running.
Johnson devised a plan, but perhaps it was more of a scheme. He’d get the townsfolk to build him a steamboat, and then he’d commission his engine to power the craft. On an unknown date and time, Johnson called the citizens of Hutchinson together to pitch them the idea of building a steamboat that could travel the Crow River to Minneapolis.
In those years, the river was high, according to records, the volume of water had to do with a successive amount of wet years that allowed the river to fill up to its banks, thus fooling people into believing the river was wider, and deeper than it actually is. Because of this, and since a steamboat would greatly enhance the settlement’s ability to grow, the people bought into Johnson’s idea, furnished the materials needed, and set themselves to building a boat.
The boat was small by most standards, but still larger than a personal craft. It was built in the fall of 1858 and completed in June of 1859. It was 40 feet in length, and 14 feet wide. At the stern was a wheel, and at the wheel was Johnson, captain of the craft. He agreed to pilot the boat as often as practical, but that the people of Hutchinson would pay for transportation, and for that Johnson could set the rates for riders and freight.
In the summer of 1859, the craft was ready to start freighting to Minneapolis. Johnson enlisted a crew of Hutchinson men and they set off toward Minneapolis. Rations were water and cornmeal, and with this, the crew was to live on cornmeal mush. Life on the boat was fine. The crew was even treated to a feast of pigeons that gave them a reprieve from the cornmeal mush. Attitudes changed, however, when the crew realized that Johnson had stashed better food for himself and was hiding it from the rest. One night, while the ship was docked at Lester Prairie, Johnson went ashore and the crew found the cache of food. They ate what they wanted and dumped the rest overboard. They then abandoned Johnson to fend for himself.
Johnson recruited a new crew and made his way to Minneapolis, but rather than making the trip back to Hutchinson, as promised, he sold the freight, sold the boat, and disappeared. He wasn’t seen again until 1862 when L.G. Pendergast met him at Harper’s Ferry in Virginia. Johnson was in the Army of Northern Virginia, not as a soldier, but a huckster selling goods to the Confederates.
A more dubious man there may have never been.
