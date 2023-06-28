An Abraham Lincoln historian once stated, “Life on the frontier was little better than the life of an ox.” That historian’s name was Michael Burlingame, and he couldn’t be more correct. Living life on the fringes of civilization came with a myriad of challenges that many of us today can’t begin to comprehend. There was little to no schooling, people were at the mercy of the weather, and something as simple as a common cold could cause a serious risk.

Of all the risks of living on the frontier, perhaps none were as feared as the threat of a fire. A simple cooking fire, if left unattended, could easily burn out of control, and ignite a cabin, a barn, or worse, it could catch the grass and start a dreaded prairie fire.

Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.

Tags