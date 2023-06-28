An Abraham Lincoln historian once stated, “Life on the frontier was little better than the life of an ox.” That historian’s name was Michael Burlingame, and he couldn’t be more correct. Living life on the fringes of civilization came with a myriad of challenges that many of us today can’t begin to comprehend. There was little to no schooling, people were at the mercy of the weather, and something as simple as a common cold could cause a serious risk.
Of all the risks of living on the frontier, perhaps none were as feared as the threat of a fire. A simple cooking fire, if left unattended, could easily burn out of control, and ignite a cabin, a barn, or worse, it could catch the grass and start a dreaded prairie fire.
A prairie fire could be deadly, especially in prolonged periods of dry weather. An out-of-control prairie fire could destroy farms, swallow settlements, and have profound effects on the local economy. As shown in an 1859 article of the Glencoe Register, these fires posed a foreboding sight.
“During the past week, prairie fires have extended in nearly every direction around our village, illuminating the horizon and the clouds in the evening, sweeping over the rising ground, and disappearing into the hollows soon to reappear upon the next rise in ground or extend over a broad expanse of level prairie in full view of the spectators; suggesting to the imagination the evolutions of an army with torchlights, first advancing, then retreating, then taking up its march and steadily progressing into the distance or advancing near our dwellings, a road, or a well beaten path.”
One of the reasons prairie fires were so feared was their tendency to spread fast. A small spark from a fire, or an ember from a stove could land in the dry grass and turn the area into an inferno in a matter of minutes. It was a fire like this that destroyed the Fred Rogers homestead back in 1872. On the day of the fire, a neighbor spotted smoke in the distance and came to warn Fred. The two men headed outside to scan the horizon and sure enough they could see the fire coming their way. The two scarcely had enough time to take a few precautionary measures to protect the farm. In a matter of minutes, the entire place was engulfed in flames.
Fighting a prairie fire seemed nearly impossible. As hard as it was, most settlers tried to do what they could to stop the spread of the flames. For a smaller fire, people often tried to beat it back with blankets or other devices that might smother the flame. If one had enough time, they could try to turn over some earth to form a sort of dirt barrier around their property. Sometimes, people even tried to do a controlled burn around their property, hoping to create a barrier that would be barren of burning material. Often, these measures failed.
As threatening as a fire could be on the frontier, and as tough as life was, these hardships weren’t something that was suffered alone, as most people were in the same boat as their neighbors – nearly everyone was poor, everyone struggled to survive, and everyone found themselves at the mercy of the elements around them. For those venturing out on the frontier to start a new life, the obstacles they faced were something to be expected – it was just another part of living on the edge of civilization.
