If you're a history nut like myself, you've probably heard of Minnesota's legendary "Big Woods." You might've even heard of it from one of my stories. If not, here's a quick refresher.
The Big Woods were a vast deciduous woodland environment that sprawled across much of eastern Minnesota and ended in Central Minnesota. Thick and heavily forested in the east, and savanna like in the west, the woods were once a major geographical feature of the North Country.
The entire Big Woods region was attractive to settlers, but the edge of the woods, the grassy savanna lands, was where settlement was most sought after. It was here that the communities of Glencoe and Hutchinson were created, and it was here that the foundation of McLeod County was laid.
The savanna lands were a sight to behold. It was where the woods met the prairie. Two ecosystems collided to create a region diversified by tall-grass prairie, hardwood groves, lakes and streams. Scarcely was there an area of savanna that was not conducive to settlement, yet those wishing to live in the region soon found that it was as unforgiving as it was beautiful.
The hardwood groves and grasslands were equally abundant in the savanna region, and those wishing to settle and farm were in for no easy task. The clearing away of the land was the first chore to be had. Among the tall grasses grew tangles of willow brush that, along with portions of hardwoods, needed to be cleared. Saws were scarce on the frontier, so much of this chore was undertaken with axes.
It was dangerous work, especially in the more wooded portions of the savanna as trees become tangled with others as they fell, forcing the cutter to fell two trees for the sake of one. It was an unwritten rule that only two acres per year could be cleared by two men. There was little market in the region for wood, so what could not be used for building material was burned on the spot.
The homes these settlers built were crude to say the least. They were little more than shacks nicknamed "shanties." Built of logs and typically about 12 feet by 20 feet, the little cabins were uncomfortable living spaces. Floors were made of dirt, roofs made of bark or straw, and chimneys usually made of logs and lined with plaster. When it rained or when snow melted, everything inside the home became wet. All that the settlers could do was wait for the rain or melt to subside and build a roaring fire to dry the interior out.
Matches, too, were hard to come by on the frontier. Fires were started with friction by using spindle and bow. The bow was placed around a spindle and twisted over a block of wood. The friction caused a small ember to build that was then placed into a bundle of fire-starting material, usually fluff from cattails or shavings of bark and dry grass.
Though building homes was important, it was not as important as tending to animals and tilling the soil. It's a misconception that under the sod laid prime soil. In most cases, the "virgin" soil took a season or two to adapt to the new plants being grown. For most settlers, those first couple of years were lean as good crops were usually not had. Luckily, the savanna lands abounded with wild game. Fowl, upland birds and fish supplied most settlers with meals during the formative years.
Of the little bit of crop to be grown, settlers had to be on the lookout for the black marauders, blackbirds. Flocks of the pests descended on fields right after they were planted. These, along with ground squirrels and gophers, harvested most of the grain.
With the blackbirds, entire families would stand guard in the fields with shotguns. Yet if they shot one, it seemed a thousand more would come to its funeral for the free food being offered. The problem got so bad that in 1860, the Minnesota State Legislature offered a bounty of 50 cents for every 100 heads of blackbirds brought in.
Though the blackbirds were plenty and had a bounty, with few crops on hand, money was scarce on the frontier. The savanna abounded with hardwood, but most settlers were either too poor or had no means to haul heavy timbers long distances to market.
The only real cash "good" in the region was ginseng, which grew in great profusion in the wooded areas of the savanna lands. Day after day, entire families headed into the woods to gather ginseng. Once collected, it could be brought back to St. Paul where it earned 30-50 cents per pound.
It seems surreal today to imagine how hard life must have been for the earliest residents of McLeod County. The hardships and privations they suffered seem to make ours pale in comparison. All of this they did under the intense heat of summer, harsh cold of winter, and the annoying buzz of millions of mosquitoes.
It makes one awfully grateful to know that our lives in the Big Woods are much easier than those who settled this area many years ago.