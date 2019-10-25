If you read my column last week, you now know where Koniska is. What you maybe don’t know, however, is the story that had the little community abuzz with excitement more than 100 years ago. It’s a story with a sense of mystery, and one that harkens back to a fateful day on a battlefield in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania — a battle that not only turned the tide of the Civil War, but that played a role in the disappearance of a Koniska man named Henry Abbott.
It was spring in 1870. Abbott had been missing for several days, and the entire town of Koniska was on pins and needles while they awaited news of his disappearance.
He was 27 years old, young by today’s standards but perhaps not so in 1870. On April 23, sometime in the afternoon, Abbott left his home and never returned. Knowledge of the situation was limited at best. All people knew was that he was on his way to visit an acquaintance of his, a Glendale man known simply as “The Frenchman.”
Search parties looked for Abbott. All that was found was his hat, lying some distance away on the banks of the Crow River. People began to fear the worst, that either he had fallen into the icy water and drowned, or that someone pushed him in.
For 12 days they dragged the river with nets, hoping to find him, or at least some trace of him. Finally, on May 4, Abbott’s body was found. Upon inspection it was assumed that no foul play was at hand, and that he simply fell off the bridge going over the river and drowned.
Still, mystery surrounded his fate. It seemed unfathomable that a man of 27 years could simply fall into the water and not have the capacity to pull himself to safety. For those who knew him, however, they would have told you that when it came to Henry Abbott, there was more to the story.
It was July 2, 1863. The Battle of Gettysburg was in its second day. Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee had his troops pressuring the entire Union defensive line. Around dusk, the Confederates realized nearly a quarter of a mile of the Union line was virtually unguarded.
Union leader Maj. Gen. Winfield Scott Hancock realized the mistake and ordered the First Minnesota, a force of 262 men, to fix bayonets and charge a massive number of Confederates rushing toward the gap in the Union line. Hancock told the First Minnesota to give him five minutes. They gave him 15.
The First Minnesota was a veteran group. They’d been in nearly all major engagements of the war, going back to the first battle of Bull Run. They were a hardy lot, a regiment made of farmers, loggers and all manner of men who struggled to survive on the harsh Minnesota frontier. In the regiment was a young soldier named Henry Abbott, an 18-year-old farmer from Biscay.
Abbott fought in several major engagements. In July of 1862 he was captured and held in Richmond, Virginia. He was later paroled and able to rejoin his regiment. On July 2, 1863, he found himself part of a charge that may have been the very act that saved the Union from defeat in the war against the South.
The Confederates were less than 350 yards away from the Union lines — 1,200 rebel soldiers threatening to split the Union army into two. Success meant that Lee would have his victory and nothing but a defeated, retreating Union army would stand in his way from invading Washington, D.C. It would assuredly secure a Confederate victory in the war.
The First Minnesota soldiers were well aware of what was at stake, and also well aware that their charge was little more than a human wave assault, one where they were being ordered to sacrifice their lives in an attempt for Hancock to buy enough time to reinforce the gap in the line.
The charge was courageous to say the least. The First Minnesota was outnumbered 5 to 1. Five times the flag fell, and five times it was picked up again. They were victorious against all odds, yet it came at a cost. It is estimated 82 percent of First Minnesota men were either killed or wounded. The 45 survivors rallied around Hancock, who reflected that it was the most courageous charge in the history of modern warfare.
The survivors of the charge were merged with another company and put on Cemetery Ridge, a place thought safe from a Confederate advance. Yet, as fate would have it, the position was again charged on July 3, and the First Minnesota was again entrusted with defending the Union line from the famed “Pickett’s Charge.”
Abbott survived the battle of Gettysburg, but suffered a bullet wound to each of his legs. He spent six months recovering in a Baltimore hospital and was honorably discharged in May 1864.
He returned home, but like so many others, the war never fully left the young man. He was treated often, most notably by McLeod County’s first female doctor, Dr. Mary Gazin. It was also said that he suffered dizzy spells after the war, and from time to time he’d lose his balance.
For those who knew Abbott, the 27-year-old farmer who lived near Koniska, the mystery to his death was no mystery at all. They felt that his dizzy spells, which were a result of the war, caused him to fall into the cold Crow River in 1870. It was an unfortunate death for a man who was a hero among men.