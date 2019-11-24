If you’re from McLeod County, you may have heard of Martin McLeod. You can probably deduce that the man is the namesake of the county, and if you’re a history nerd like myself, you may even know of his fur trading background and his part in laying the groundwork for Glencoe.
What you might not know, however, is the story behind the man regarding why he came to Minnesota — a story I’ve recently been made aware of. I can tell you this, it’s probably far more bizarre than you’d have ever imagined, and it has less to do with McLeod as it does with a man who dubbed himself Montezuma II.
James Dickson was a colorful man. Some might even say he was bizarre. He called himself “Gen. Dickson” and claimed to be a person of mixed heritage, his father a British fur trader and his mother of the Sisseton Sioux.
The winter of 1836-37 found Dickson in fashionable social circles in New York and Washington. There, dressed in military regalia and sporting visible saber wounds, he told fascinating tales of living in Mexico (then encompassing the American Southwest), and of fighting in the Texas army. He was north, in the United States, rallying for support in marching south to aid Texas in its fight for independence. Though his presence was notable, he apparently found few recruits to join him.
Dickson had an ulterior motive in recruiting fighting men. He wanted to establish a sovereign state stretching from Canada all the way south to Texas. For this “nation,” he would be ruler, and his subjects would be the roughly 100,000 Native Americans who lived there.
The year 1836 found Gen. Dickson rallying support for his new nation in Montreal. He dubbed himself Montezuma II and illustrated himself as a great liberator of the Indian nations, looking to recruit 200 soldiers for his cause. In Montreal, he found 60 recruits to follow him on his mission. Most of the recruits were Metis, mixed heritage Canadians. One of those recruits was a young Scotch/Canadian adventurer by the name of Martin McLeod, who though he was skeptical of Dickson’s motives, joined the expedition, nonetheless.
In 1837, Dickson’s liberating army set off. With little money to support the expedition, it resorted to stealing supplies. To make matters worse, Dickson was apt to make questionable leadership decisions such as trekking through northern Minnesota to Pembina in winter with no supplies. Eventually, Dickson’s Sioux guide abandoned the expedition and left the group to fend for itself.
Dickson, likely full of bravado, chose to set out ahead of the group alone with no blanket, no food and no means to start a fire. When he and his men finally arrived in Pembina the following spring, he was starving and missing toes due to severe frostbite. In Pembina, “Montezuma II” found no fresh recruits to fill out the rest of his army, and the expedition, including McLeod, began to melt away.
Dickson himself disappeared and was never heard from again. So was the end of Montezuma II and the aboriginal kingdom he meant to rule over.
McLeod’s story would play out over the next couple of decades. He would fall in with Henry Sibley and make a name for himself as a fur trader. He traveled across Minnesota and far into the interior of the Dakotas. He married a Dakota woman and eventually entered the Minnesota political ring.
McLeod died in 1860 but left a profound mark on the state of Minnesota, far more than that of the man who brought him here so many years before.