May, 1862: Collinwood Township, Meeker County.
The ink was scarcely dry on the Homestead Act — yet thousands of “yeomen” farmers raced to settle on the cheap yet viable land now available in the United States. Of them was a young man of 22 years named Samuel Dewing. He, along with his parents, found a corner of the world to stake a claim. As a young man, however, Sam looked to make his own way in life. After several months in Collinwood, the young Mr. Dewing set south to make his own way.
In August 1862, Dewing found himself in Hutchinson. The land looked attractive enough, yet trouble was brewing on the horizon. News had only just reached the town of the murders in Acton, an act that set off a firestorm and led to all-out war. He volunteered his service to the Hutchinson Home Guard and later acted as a scout until November of that same year, at which time he returned to his parents' farm in Meeker County.
Two years later, with the war long since over, Dewing again found himself near Hutchinson. This time, however, he planned to stake his own claim. Hutchinson looked far different at the time. Main Street was a dirt road, muddy in wet weather and dusty when dry. Alongside was a handful of buildings made mostly of logs, and occupying them were less than 60 people.
The sea of land that surrounded the little hamlet was wild. The Crow River ran through the town. South of the riverbanks was the plain in which the town rested, and to the north was a heavily timbered grove, impenetrable by road or trail.
The young Dewing staked his claim on 230 acres on the northernmost portion, Section 6, of the Hutchinson Township range. Though his intentions were to farm, it would be some time before he ever sowed a seed. During those first years in the area, Dewing lived as a hunter and trapper — meat and fur were his chief crops.
Though the buffalo and elk had all but vanished from the region, the woods and prairie still abounded with an assortment of game animals. Whitetail deer were easy targets for the early settlers; fish and fowl could be found in the lakes; mink, otter and muskrats swarmed the sloughs; and raccoons still stalked the edge of the big woods. In all, a woodsman could easily find enough food to feed himself through the year.
Dewing lived off the land those first few years, yet during that time he cleared land and built a respectable farmstead. In 1868 he married Louisa Huffman. The couple would go on to have six children, the eldest son, Arthur, would later go on to inherit the farm.
Dewing passed away in April 1920, almost exactly a century ago. Before he passed, however, he took the time to reflect on his life in early Hutchinson.
When he sold the farm to his son in 1910, the land had changed dramatically. Though hardwood groves still dotted the prairie, they had thinned some, and roads made it easy to travel around the back country. Dewing would often reminisce how on the very road where “gas wagons” passed his old home, there was nary even a footpath that led through the woods to his farm. And, how on that same road there once was a “deer pass,” where he had shot more deer than most young people (at that time) had ever seen in their lives.
The pioneers who settled McLeod County were certainly a hearty bunch. Their hard work and dedication to the land laid a tough foundation that withstood the many obstacles that time has thrown at it. They were a people unlike many others: sturdy, steadfast, and with a great desire to build a world that would last long into the future.