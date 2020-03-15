It was September 1862. The situation looked bleak.
A total of 153 men had been ambushed by 200 Dakota warriors while in camp at a place called Birch Coulee. Terrified for their lives, they clung helplessly to the ground for protection from gunfire raining down upon them. Among them was Charles Zarnke, a 16-year-old “boy soldier” from Glencoe.
Like most Minnesota settlers, Zarnke was an immigrant. At a very young age, he was brought to America, from Poland, by his parents August and Amelia. The family first settled in Illinois, later moving to Wisconsin where two more children were added, and finally settling down in Rich Valley Township, McLeod County.
August Zarnke was a wagon repairman — a mechanic by today’s standards. While August worked wagons or mechanized devices, Charles took care of the farm.
Late in the summer of 1862, a large faction of Dakota warriors took up arms against the United States. Unfortunately for the settlers along the countryside, it was they who would feel the wrath. Hundreds of men, women and children lay dead or dying on the prairie in a matter of days.
Those who could escape did so with haste, yet many stayed behind to protect their communities. Records do not exist that reveal Charles’ capacity as a citizen soldier, however, he would eventually become part of the force at Fort Ridgely, approximately 35 miles southeast of Glencoe.
Fort Ridgely was never meant to be a defensive outpost, but more of a “police” outpost where soldiers could ensure peace between the Dakota and the settlers. When war broke out, however, it was the only viable place from which to mount an offensive into the countryside.
On Aug. 31, a force of 170 scouts and soldiers under the Command of Cpt. Hiram Grant left Fort Ridgely to bury the dead still lying on the prairie. They buried many corpses, saw unspeakable horrors, and were even able to rescue a woman who was near death and crawling her way to safety. On the evening of Sept. 1, they looked to set up camp.
The burial detachment had found few signs of Native Americans in the area. Exhausted, they threw caution to the wind and selected a campsite that offered little in terms of tactical defense. The camp was on an open plain that overlooked a small entrenched creek called Birch Coulee. The wagons were circled, and the horses were tied up between the wagons and the wooded creek bed so they could graze. Guards were posted, but they remained too close to camp to be of any use.
Little did the soldiers know that a force of 200 or more Dakota had been tracking them for days, waiting to ambush them at the right moment.
At dawn on Sept. 2, the force of Dakota snuck along the entrenched creek and surrounded the encampment while the soldiers slept soundly. Just then, one of the guards saw movement along the tree line and fired his rifle. The Dakota warriors simultaneously opened fire, sending a wall of bullets into the camp.
The scene was utter chaos. The first casualties were 90 horses, still on graze from the night before. Next to fall were the soldiers who scrambled from their tents to take up a defense. Nearly all the 13 dead and 70 wounded, Charles Zarnke included, fell immediately. Those who survived did so by using their bare hands to dig into the earth, or by hiding behind the corpses of fallen horses.
As the day wore on, the situation became dire. Not only were the soldiers cut off from their water supply, but they had no means of escape, no way to send a runner back to the fort for reinforcements. The Dakota knew well the situation in the camp, and rather than rush in and end the battle, contented themselves to remain in cover and shoot the defenders one by one.
Meanwhile, back at Fort Ridgely, sounds of the battle could be heard in the distance. A force of 250 men, led by Col. McPhail, was mustered and sent out to reinforce the men at Birch Coulee. Once on the prairie, however, a nervous McPhail convinced himself that he was surrounded by Native Americans. He immediately halted the advance, set up camp and sent back for more reinforcements — they were only 2 miles away from the battle.
On the afternoon of Sept. 3, the men caught at Birch Coulee had been under siege for 32 hours with no food or water. It wasn’t until Col. Sibley, with a large force that included artillery, met with McPhail and marched onward to the battle. The artillery set up and began shelling the Dakota, who in response retreated almost immediately. It was a quick end to a long and bloody battle.
Charles lived through the battle but did not lay down his arms. He became part of the force that drove the Dakota into the Dakotas. He fought on until 1866 when he was honorably discharged from the army. He was only 20 years of age.