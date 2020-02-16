How I long for summer.
I can’t begin to explain just how tedious this winter has become. It’s not that I don’t like the cold weather months. Being a lifelong Minnesotan, I’ve learned to adapt to the cold weather by engulfing myself in our state’s many avenues of winter recreation. The problem is, however, that the fish have stopped biting but the cold has not.
I tell you, right now, a warm summer breeze cannot come soon enough. With that in mind, I’ve recently come across a story of a young couple that settled in McLeod County during the year 1857, and presumably during a month slightly warmer than our current one. So sit back, grab a hot cup of coffee and let your mind wander to the late summer of 1857 when the sun was high, the sky was blue, and the mosquitoes buzzed.
Bradbury Richardson was a young man of 26 years when he came to Minnesota. It was the height of the initial rush of pioneers to the state. For centuries the land was largely populated by Native Americans and a sparse number of French fur traders. By 1857, however, the natives had moved onto the reservation and white settlers began filtering into the countryside in search of new beginnings.
The land that Richardson came to was desolate, yet not empty. The woods south of Glencoe, where the young man built his log cabin, teemed with wildlife. The shaggy buffalo, wolves and black bear were beginning to disappear from the countryside, but deer, fowl and upland birds still abounded on the land. In addition, though the Native Americans were living on the reservation, it was not uncommon to see large groups of Dakota Indians pass through the region. This was the world that Richardson entered in 1857. He came to the area with his young wife, Huldah, his brother, Marquis, and a man referred to as Capt. Reed.
They were of old New England stock, had come from Maine and were accustomed to the comforts of their New England communities. Though unaccustomed to the hardships and privations of frontier life, Richardson was full of youth and determined to make his life on the countryside of Minnesota. He and his young bride would not falter, nor be discouraged.
Obstacles in their path were evident from early on. Upon approaching their future homesite, the couple came to a large marshy area that had to be crossed. Being the Eastern gentleman, Richardson removed his shoes and socks, rolled up his pants, and carried his wife across the swampy threshold to their new home — a tiny log shanty in the heart of the woods.
It was a lonely life for the Richardsons. During the first month, the only people they encountered were members of the party with whom they traveled to Minnesota. They had no neighbors and supplies were limited. They had no salt for seasoning and were forced to live on the land that surrounded them.
At one point, Huldah thought she heard a rooster crowing. She proceeded to climb the tallest tree to discover if she had imagined it or if the sound was real and meant that others had moved to the area.
The young couple’s six weeks of solitude finally came to an end when a group of Dakota Indians came calling. They were friendly enough, but it was clear that they were of an entirely different culture. The Indians had no qualms about walking into the home without announcing their presence and often surprised the Richardsons by spying through the windows.
Huldah quickly learned her first words of Dakota and would shout “packachee,” which loosely translates to “nothing doing.” That would result in the Dakota leaving the home.
On one occasion, Bradbury was striding alongside his oxen when a large band of Dakota came running by. As each man passed, he would slap Bradbury on the back, a customary way to say hello. So many came running by that Bradbury’s shoulder was lame for several days after.
Several years later, when the Dakota declared war on the white settlers, the Richardson family packed up and headed to Carver. By this time they had children and headed to Rochester for safety. Bradbury, however, returned to Glencoe to aid the town in defense of any attack that might come their way. At one point he volunteered to act as a messenger and ride to Fort Ridgely, but since he was a husband and father he was told he could not go. The man who did go, Eliphalet Richardson, was killed a few miles from the fort.
After the fighting ceased, Bradbury and his family went back East but later returned to McLeod County in 1873. Here they lived until old age. Bradbury died in 1907 and his wife in 1912. They were true Minnesota pioneers, and an important part of McLeod County history.