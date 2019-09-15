The days of the frontier were about to end.
It was the morning of Dec. 29, 1890. Chief Si-Tanka, leader of the Miniconjou band of Lakota, and 300 of his followers were camped on the icy banks of Wounded Knee Creek in South Dakota. Surrounding the camp that morning were 490 soldiers and scouts of the U.S. 7th Cavalry, bundled tightly against the cold and charged with arresting Si-Tanka and disarming his followers.
The scene was tense to say the least. The chief was part of a religious movement called the Ghost Dance, one that frightened white authorities. Cold and racked with pneumonia, the chief sat among his followers and met with several officers from the 7th Cavalry while his men turned in their weapons.
Suddenly, and without warning, a shot pierced through the frosty air, and the charged atmosphere erupted. Lakota men rushed to retrieve their discarded rifles as the soldiers opened up a volley of shots into the camp. Men, women and children were cut down as they ran for their lives. Clouds of gun smoke filled the air from the volley of rifles and Hotchkiss guns that raked across the lodges.
Those escaping the initial carnage were cut down as they tried to flee for the safety of a nearby ravine. When the smoke cleared, 300 Lakota and 25 white soldiers lay dead on the frozen ground. It was a sad way to usher in the decade.
The world was changing. The massacre at Wounded Knee marked the final defeat of the Plains Indians, and in some ways symbolized the end of the frontier era. Industrialization was rapidly establishing an urbancentric economy, railroads were becoming commonplace in rural towns, and skyscrapers were beginning to appear on the metropolitan skylines.
Accompanying the change was social unrest. Women across the nation were demanding voting rights, and the Women’s Temperance Union was beginning to speak loudly for prohibition of alcohol. There could be no one person to deny that the next century would be far different than the one passing into history.
Though change moved rapidly in the industrialized East, it came more slowly to the Midwestern countryside. In McLeod County, where agriculture still controlled the economy, horses and buggies still kicked up dust on the dirt streets of Hutchinson and Glencoe, and the railroad was still a marvel to the smaller communities.
The railroad was still relatively new to Lester Prairie in 1892. It was only six years prior that the Great Northern Railway had laid down tracks to the town and opened a depot. It opened opportunities for not only Lester Prairie, but for the neighboring town of Winsted as well. Two residents of Winsted, Charles Borgersrode and Felton Vollmer, decided to build a telephone system between the two communities as a convenience when having to meet someone at the train in Lester Prairie.
Before the telephone line was built, if someone was expected to arrive on the Great Northern line and head to Winsted, the person meeting them needed to hitch a wagon and drive to Lester Prairie in hopes that the traveler had made the train on time.
To remedy the situation, Borgersrode and Vollmer stretched a wire from the Winsted Mill office to the Lester Prairie depot. The wire was a single galvanized wire supported by 20-foot poles taken from the tamarack swamps at Buffalo, Minnesota.
The phone itself was basic, a one-piece receiver-transmitter powered by a wet cell battery — gallon glass jars with copper and zinc suspended in water and vinegar. Since the phone had no bell to ring, in order to make a call, the caller would wiggle the connection, which would cause a loud click on the receiving line. It was in this manner that a one-way, homemade telephone line became the very first phone service in McLeod County. In 1913, the phone exchange was sold and became known as the Winsted Telephone Co.
The phone line and the transmitter/receiver that came with it was simple, but it meant much more than swift communication between two communities. The phone symbolized the dawn of a new era in the county, one made possible by the railroad, and one that ushered an end to the frontier period in the region.
The phone may have been the first, but it was soon followed by electrification, paved roads, Model T cars and everything else that followed through the 20th century.