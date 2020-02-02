On a small farmstead in September 1858, resting quietly on the tall grass prairie, worked a father and son behind a set of tired draft horses pulling a steel sod plow. With sweat on their brows and the sun descending toward the horizon, both man and beast toiled to break the sod — working tirelessly to complete their task before nightfall.
The farm was home to Amos James and his family, relative newcomers to the North Country. It was a place considered by many as a wild frontier, an unforgiving landscape nestled between the Big Woods and the vast prairie. A place where Indians passed through without heed to the settlers living there, and a place far removed from the constraints of eastern civilization.
The reality, however, was far different than what was portrayed in a dime store novel. The era of the Minnesota frontier was rapidly coming to an end, and signs of its demise were increasingly evident. The time of wild and wooly explorers traipsing across foot paths with wolves at their heels had ended.
Adventuresome men such as Sibley, McLeod and Riggs had long since retired their muskets and mukluks for ink and parchment, and the Indian bands they traded with, those who flourished on the frontier, were a mere shell of their former selves.
As it was, change had been on the horizon for years. The fur-bearing animals that once abounded in the country were no more, depleted to scarcity by those who prospered from their skins. With limited resources to live on, the natives who’d resided in the region sold their ancestral homes to the United States and moved onto the reservation, leaving behind a landscape wild to a greenhorn alone.
The open land would soon be swallowed up by the white settler. Its yield for furs long diminished, yet its yield for agriculture only just beginning. All through the region, alongside rivers and streams, sprang settlements that would give new life to the once feral and wild frontier. Where once sat encampments of Dakota hunting parties in search of great bison herds now were the sites of Hutchinson, Glencoe, Lake Addie and numerous other settlements in various stages of infancy.
The James farm was only a few miles southeast of Hutchinson, far enough removed to be desolate, but close enough for dependence. It was here that Amos and his family looked to make their living by pulling up the sod and reaping the harvest afforded by the earth below. For centuries, the tall grass prairie grew with wild abandonment. On this evening, however, father and son concentrated their efforts on turning a piece of the sod into a field for the next growing season.
From a distance came two shaggy beasts, two wild bison that calmly wandered onto the James property.
They grazed some on the grass below them, yet paused occasionally, looking up and observing the farmer and the horses that cut into the ground. No doubt, Amos and his son were captivated by the scene.
The great herds of buffalo were no more, now scattered across the prairie like seeds from the cottonwood tree. It had been years, or perhaps never, that white settlers such as Amos had spied one.
As things change, they somehow stay the same. Meat was a valuable commodity in the North Country, and much of it was taken by hunting. Mrs. James, too, saw the shaggy-headed beasts, and she quickly carried her husband’s gun to him. Her appearance, and the sudden movement of the two horses that were unlashed and now with riders, was enough to spook the bison. With their hooves digging into the sod, they turned and sprinted west toward the wooded banks of the Crow River.
Amos and his son took up the chase, pushing the bison toward the woods and desperately trying to get close enough for a shot, but it was to no avail. The bison, tokens of a bygone era, crashed through the underbrush and escaped into the sunset falling like a curtain call on a frontier horizon.
In the years to come, the wild bison vanished from Minnesota. By 1900, the animal was near extinction, with only about 1,000 remaining in the United States, 200 of which were domesticated. From that point on, conservation efforts began and the number of bison in the U.S. grew.
Today there are around 350,000 bison, 1 percent of their original number. Of that 1 percent, only 5 percent hold DNA that is pure. The remaining 95 percent share DNA with domesticated cattle.