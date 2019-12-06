Here in McLeod County, we’re often linked to Little Crow, the famed Dakota leader who led his soldiers in a fight against the white settlers in Minnesota. With that in mind, I’ve recently stumbled across a story that is a good reminder that there was another famous Dakota man linked to the region, one who was not only a savior to many white settlers during the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, but one who called the region home long before white settlers began building homes and tilling the land. His name was John Other Day, and he’s the “other” Dakota who is linked to this fine region.
Now, I’ve written of Other Day’s deeds before, but never have I realized his importance to this land, nor his love of this region. From his viewpoint, it must have been hard to help the people foreign to this land flourish. It was a place like few others, a place where rivers flowed and game of all sorts abounded. In the heart of this land would be the eventual site of Glencoe, but before that it was the camp/village of John Other Day.
Other Day was born in 1801 near Swan Lake. Fierce, wise and with handsome features, he grew to be one of the Dakota’s most respected warriors. There would be a point in his life when he turned to drink, yet he eventually abstained from drink and became one of the most respected Dakota men in the region — respected by both his own people and white Americans.
Other Day’s village was on the banks of Buffalo Creek, a place known for its abundance of game. On a side note, it’s a place depicted in the Les Kouba painting “McLeod.” The camp was near the edge of the Big Woods and offered a variety of wooded plants and animals, as well as those that grow and live on the open prairie. It is said that Other Day liked to sit by the creek and watch his tobacco smoke spiral toward the sky while he watched the camp’s children play in the creek.
Like many other Dakota leaders, John Other Day was present at Traverse des Sioux when the Dakota sold nearly all their land to the United States. One can only imagine the thoughts that raced through his mind, knowing that this beautiful piece of land would be theirs no more, that in a matter of years, the site of his village would be the site of a white settlement, and that he and his followers could never return as inhabitants. Likely, Other Day and his followers reluctantly left their village for their new home, the reservation set aside for the Dakota on the Minnesota River.
On the other side of the treaty were the white settlers/pioneers looking to make permanent settlements on the land. One man who was well acquainted with Other Day’s village on Buffalo Creek was Martin McLeod, who traveled between Dakota villages, gathering valuable furs in return for valuable trade goods. In 1855, he played a part in creating the white settlement on Other Day’s village site, a town named Glencoe.
As the years progressed and the settlements in McLeod County began to establish themselves, a large portion of Dakota that sold their land began feeling cheated in their dealings with the United States government. It’s hard to say how Other Day felt, knowing his former village was now the site of a white settlement.
No matter his feelings, when word of war between the Dakota and white settlers reached his ears, John Other Day raced to the reservation to express his doubts in fighting a war. Knowing his words fell on deaf ears, Other Day rounded up his white friends and neighbors and escorted them east, away from harm's way.
As a true testament to his influence among the Dakota, he and his band of refugees were unmolested as they made their way through to safety.