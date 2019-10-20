McLeod County native Ron Pulkrabek once wrote a piece called “Where the Heck is Koniska?” With a title like that, I had to know myself. After a bit of research (much thanks to Mr. Pulkrabek), I found that Koniska is an old “ghost town” northeast of Biscay.
The story of Koniska goes way back, about as far back as the founding of the county. It was 1856, the same year that a post office was established in Glencoe and McLeod County was officially recognized. That same year, a man known only as Mr. Spencer was traveling along the Crow River when he came to a spot that looked good for building a mill.
With thoughts of enterprise in mind, Spencer built a dam out of dirt, one that is still visible all these years later. With a mill in place, people began coming to the area, and soon the mill on the river had turned into a little town, complete with a blacksmith, a creamery and a few houses. It was a promising little town, one that the residents had named McLeod.
They say those early settlers were a hardy bunch, single men looking to carve out a settlement in an unforgiving wilderness. An old legend has it that one day a Native American came into the settlement and took notice that there were no women about, that only men seemed to live in the little village. He asked them, “Where are your squaws?” When he learned that 52 men lived in the town and only one woman, he exclaimed “Koniska,” which according to legend meant “no women.” From then on folks ceased to call the town McLeod and began referring to it as Koniska.
The little town continued to grow, as did nearby Lake Addie, Hutchinson and Glencoe. Yet the people of town needed something to set it apart from the others, something that would put little Koniska on the map. In the summer of 1859, a petition was made to build a bridge in the town, a bridge to cross the Crow River. Surely, at a time when no bridge to cross the river existed in the county, it would separate Koniska from the other towns in the area.
In the years to come, Koniska would see its decline. When the railroads came through the county in the 1880s, they went clear around Koniska and the town began to dry up. In 1881, the dam burst due to high water and the mill was destroyed. The post office closed in 1882, and soon after people began moving out of the town.
Today the town of Koniska is a distant memory, one that most have forgotten or have never known about. The only remains are the rusting hulk of a steel bridge built in 1904, a cemetery, and the rough remains of an earthen dam built over a century ago. For those who travel to the area to see the bridge, and to those like myself who heard Mr. Pulkrabek’s question, that’s where Koniska is.