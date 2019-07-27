It was the turn of the century, and the world was in a state of change. For those living at the time, it may have felt like just yesterday that their towns were little more than frontier settlements — communities made of log shanties and horse trails.
For most towns, the coming of the railroad changed life dramatically, turning frontier towns into neat and tidy Victorian villages. Brick buildings began replacing the wooden façade stores. The days of wooden boardwalks, hand carts and ox trails were gone, and in their place came sidewalks, two-seated buggies and gravel roads. Where once stood men in straw hats and cotton work shirts, now were men in bowler hats and pressed jackets. It was the beginning of a new era.
It wasn’t just new technology changing, but improvements on the old as well. Telephones were becoming more available, and radio signals were first being transmitted across oceans. One piece of technology that had been around for decades, photography, was also making its way into the households around the nation.
In 1900, the “Brownie” was released by a little known company named Kodak. The Brownie was a small brown box able to take 2 1/4-inch-square pictures on film, and it changed photography forever.
Photography had been around for many years prior to the Brownie. The first-ever recorded image dates back to 1826, a grainy and blurred image taken from an upstairs apartment in France that took several days to capture. It wouldn’t be until 1839 that a practical process was developed for taking a photo, and even then the picture was at a low quality. It wouldn’t be until 1850 when the collodion process was introduced that allowed a higher resolution photo to be taken.
Early photography was almost scientific. For a photo to be taken, a person needed to be in a studio, and often had to hold a pose for minutes at a time while a photographer captured a light-sensitive image. The photographer then needed to mix chemicals in a completely dark room in order for a photo to appear on a glass negative or a piece of tin. With the process of taking a photo being what it was, a photo opportunity was typically saved for special occasions such as weddings, births, birthdays, confirmations and communions, and the photos were typically taken in a studio.
The first recorded photographer to be mentioned in McLeod County was a man named Egbert (full name unknown), who is mentioned in the McLeod County Register of June 14, 1868.
The first studio to open in the county was in Glencoe by a man named H.A. Ball. It was such an occasion to have a photographer in the area that Ball’s schedule was announced in the Register. In neighboring Hutchinson, the citizens didn’t see their first photo studio until 1901, a year after Kodak released the Brownie.
As the first decade of the 1900s came to a close, the handheld camera was becoming more and more popular. Kodak first marketed the camera to children, but as World War I loomed on the horizon, it began marketing the Brownie to soldiers going overseas.
By 1919, the use of the handheld camera was widespread enough that film drop-offs were popping up in towns and cities around the nation. In McLeod County, the first of these drop-off sites was at Birkeland’s Studio in Hutchinson, where they advertised “Kodak finishing and enlarging,” and a 24-hour developing time.
Through the 20th century, photography evolved to color photos, to instant print photos on Polaroid cameras, and to digital photos. In a twist of irony, most modern photos don’t even make it to film as they are stored digitally. It makes a person wonder: 100 years from now, will physical photographs from the 20th century vastly outnumber those taken in the 21st century? I guess only time will tell.
Currently, at the McLeod County History Museum, we have on display a number of cameras dating from the early 20th century to modern times. They are part of our rotating exhibit and will be on display until September.