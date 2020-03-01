It was my first paycheck ever. I was 14 and had taken employment with my family’s electrical business. It was hard work for a kid who’d never really done so in the past. I dug trenches by hand, drilled holes in studs, nailed up electrical boxes, sorted scrap wire, and an array of other odd jobs that my dad and uncle didn’t feel like doing themselves.
All of it was done through the unrelenting heat of summer, and all that sweat, blisters and soreness was worth nothing more than a minimum wage salary. It was the bottom rung of the ladder in every sense of the phrase. That first job was memorable and taught many lessons, yet it is not the point of this story.
At any rate, with that first paycheck in hand, I made my way down to the bank in order to cash in on the fruits of my labor. A whopping $200 (give or take) was all mine and was sure to impress my peers. Before receiving it, however, I had to wait in line, and boy what a line it was at the bank on a Friday — something that no longer happens today. As it is now, if you walked into the bank on Friday afternoon with a paycheck in hand, the teller might wonder if you’re lost.
It’s not just the line at the bank, but downtown America has shown a dramatic change over the past couple of decades. Those old familiar scenes of cargo trucks unloading at a five and dime, long lines stretching down the sidewalk at the movie theater, or an afternoon of shopping at various stores along Main Street have certainly become a part of history. The question on many people’s mind, however, is a simple “why”?
At this point you probably realize that you are reading an essay, and not a story as I’m usually apt to write, so for those who are disappointed, we’ll be back to normal next week. If you’re intrigued, however, I’m betting that a sense of nostalgia is running through your mind. So, let’s look back in time and think about what has changed from then to now to bring an end to “Main Street USA.”
I was born in 1981, and during my childhood, every town, big and small, had some sort of bustling downtown district — clothing stores, shoe stores, drug stores, confection stores, hardware stores, and even toy stores. Somewhere along the line, it all changed. Though some “main streets,” as evident in Hutchinson, are still busy with traffic and plenty of stores, the atmosphere is just different somehow, and unfortunately it looks like the golden years might have passed by. This sudden change certainly did not occur overnight, and to understand it, one must look back to the formative years of our communities.
In the early days, when towns across the Midwest were first being settled, commerce was simple: A store existed to supply settlers with the necessary goods to survive. Growth of a “downtown” was contingent on how many settlers lived in the vicinity. A typical downtown would have consisted of a general store, mill, blacksmith, livery, hotel/saloon, and a post office. What changed, however, was transportation.
For most communities this meant a railroad was running through the town, which also meant that more travelers would come through town and more businesses would be needed to cater to their needs: cold storage, bigger hotels, restaurants, bus/stage service, theaters and so on.
As the old days transformed into the not-so-old days, and highways began sprawling across the landscape, even more new industry became available. Travelers commuting by way of automobile needed gas/repair stations, auto dealerships, drive-in restaurants, convenience stores, and of course drive-in movie theaters (though most were not part of “downtown”).
It wasn’t just the highway that changed America, however, as technology itself ushered in things such as TV/radio shops, fast food chains and appliance stores.
The classic downtown carried on for decades, yet something, somewhere changed it all. Taking a close look at modern commerce, one could pinpoint (or try to) those very things that have triggered a decline in the downtown atmosphere. I think nearly everyone would agree that “big box” stores make life easy for the consumer, but difficult for smaller business owners. In addition, with so many changes in transportation, travelers are no longer in need of overnight lodging or bus service through small towns. Nor can a small drive-in restaurant compete with the variety of fast food chains that are in nearly every town.
One could also add that online convenience has changed the atmosphere. Internet sites such as Amazon and eBay make it hard for even the big box stores to survive, and streaming capabilities have certainly curtailed the movie theater business, not to mention that online banking has pretty much eliminated the long line on Friday afternoon.
Perhaps the biggest culprit, however, is time.
Over time, the population of the United States has grown tremendously, and our needs have outgrown our downtowns. As a matter of fact, if one were to take all the businesses in Hutchinson and congest them in and around downtown, as it was half a century ago, it would be so cramped that you would scarcely be able to walk down the sidewalk let alone find a place to park.
It would be difficult to support an argument that downtown life hasn’t changed all that much. The fact of the matter is that the atmosphere that once thrived on “Main Street USA” has passed into the history books.
Luckily, there are those among us who strive to preserve the memories of the past, and when the day comes that we are no longer able to tell the stories of what downtown was once like, our memories and stories will still live on at places such as your very own McLeod County Historical Society.