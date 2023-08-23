Art has a way of bringing people together. A few of the mural artists who are involved in the pARTicipate Hutchinson Mural art project, have already demonstrated that by bringing the community into the process.
One artist is taking it a step further and focusing her mural’s theme around community.
Samantha Cloutier’s mural “Hands” will decorate the side of MidCountry Bank. Instead of being a traditional paint-on-brick mural, this piece of art has been painted on paneling that will be attached to the building.
“When I heard about the project and the theme of positivity the city wanted I started thinking about what that would mean to people,” said Cloutier. “I had to look back on my classes that I took, and I recall the community always being something mentioned. And I thought about how I can make my design about togetherness because that’s what community means to me.”
The pARTicipate Hutchinson mural art project began as a way to add positive, symbolic art that would exemplify the Hutchinson community, according to Mary Hodson, president of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
Artists from the area submitted more than 50 designs for the project, but with limited space and funds not all could be accepted. The Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, with the help of Beth Gasser, an interior mural artist, narrowed the murals down to 20 based on those that fit the theme. From there, 14 building owners weighed in on what murals they would like on their walls, eliminating the extra six murals.
Cloutier comes from a background of art. Having both family and friends within the community who taught and inspired her.
“My uncle is an artist, my mom, too, and my best friend was an artist, too,” Cloutier said. “They’ve all influenced me since I was a kid.”
Angela Cloutier, Samantha’s mom, said she put her daughter’s art on display at county fairs. And while Samantha was embarrassed in the beginning, once she saw people taking note of her work, it gave her confidence to keep practicing art and putting it on display.
“My best friend was also a major influence in this mural,” Cloutier said. “Ever since her passing, a piece of her is always with me guiding me and inspiring me to try new things. And I think, what’s a community without friends, siblings, and especially best friends? She’s part of my passion and she is helping me express it every day.”
The “Hands” is meant to inspire feelings of hope and safety while also encouraging people to meet new people, create new opportunities, and work together as a community, Cloutier said.
A lot of her thoughts behind community come from her personal history and work experiences, Cloutier said.
“My family struggled when I was younger,” Cloutier said. “My mom was left alone to take care of six kids. It was tough, but people came together to help us. The community helped me and now I want to help it.”
In addition to her paintings, she’s doing that in her job.
“I work with vulnerable adults and a lot of what I’ve learned there has inspired my sense of community,” Cloutier said. “The work that I do, it’s so rewarding. You bring them out, show everyone that these adults are people, too. And you’d have experiences with them as if they’re your own family. I wouldn’t be who I am today without my clients, and they have shown me how much better everything is when you do it together.”
Cloutier’s artistic journey won’t stop at this mural though. She wishes to go back to school and acquire a degree that uses her artistic talents.
“I’m trying to attend Ridgewater College,” she said. “I want to go back to school for art. And while I’m much more passionate about hands-on painting and stuff, I want to put my skills towards graphic design and advertisement.”