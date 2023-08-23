Cloutier Mural Picture

Samantha Cloutier and her mother, Angela Cloutier, pose in front of the half finished mural. The two have been tag teaming the initial lining and background work in Ridgewater College art studio.

Art has a way of bringing people together. A few of the mural artists who are involved in the pARTicipate Hutchinson Mural art project, have already demonstrated that by bringing the community into the process.

One artist is taking it a step further and focusing her mural’s theme around community.

