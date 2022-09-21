Some who follow music notice the influx of live artists from places outside Minnesota playing local venues that most often are exclusive to local talent. Some small venue owners are buying into the model of attracting new, but talented, independent acts from throughout the country.

Take for instance Luke Christenson and his band, who drove all night Thursday and into Friday, Sept. 8-9, from their homes near Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a date at River House Kitchen + Drinks.

