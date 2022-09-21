Some who follow music notice the influx of live artists from places outside Minnesota playing local venues that most often are exclusive to local talent. Some small venue owners are buying into the model of attracting new, but talented, independent acts from throughout the country.
Take for instance Luke Christenson and his band, who drove all night Thursday and into Friday, Sept. 8-9, from their homes near Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a date at River House Kitchen + Drinks.
Playing a sub-genre of country music called “Red Dirt,” artists like Christenson are seeing explosive success in many parts of the United States — cities like Omaha, Denver, Minneapolis, and now Hutchinson. The amazing part is, it’s all being done by word of mouth, without any promotion from big record companies headquartered in Los Angeles, New York, or even Nashville.
“It’s a breakout place for up-and-coming artists,” Garrett Brown, Christenson’s lead guitarist, said about River House Kitchen + Drinks. “A lot of people get started in these dive bars, in places maybe nobody has ever heard of them, and next thing you know, they’re headlining festivals.”
Someone sees a show, makes the connection through Spotify, and the artist becomes a hit, Brown said.
The story is familiar of one of the red dirt genre’s biggest stars, Cody Jinks. Known for “Mamma Song” — which Christenson covered to open his local appearance Sept. 9 — “David,” and “Loud and Heavy (Recaptured),” Jinks now regularly sells out The Armory in Minneapolis. As an independent like Jinks, Christenson’s music can’t be heard on commercial radio, yet.
Brown emphasized reliance on word of mouth among the venues, as in, “Hey! Check out some of his stuff on iTunes and Spotify, you got to get them up here!”
Christenson played “Break Things” during his second set. He didn’t know until recently it had been downloaded 184,700 times on Spotify.
“There’s a lot of places we’ve played at I went to because we would hang out and listen to a (different) band, then realize it’s a cool place” and would book an appearance, he said.
Other Christenson music includes “Fort Worth and You” and “Six Years Today.”
Christenson, Brown, bassist Chase Wilson, and drummer Ethan Swearengin each have individual music, but play together at shows to support one another. Wilson also took the microphone for the band to join him on his own song, “She’s Mine.”
Christenson’s song “Texas” has a lyric in the chorus lamenting the change of “Minnesota leaves in the fall,” comparing each state’s natural wonders. He spent much of his earlier adult life working on pipelines in Minnesota and now has so much appreciation he books so many dates here. “Compared to us, at home? It’s cold up here, to us right now,” he smiled. “We’ve spent a lot of time up here.”
“It thrills me to death, to see someone when I go out of (Oklahoma) out there singing along to a song that I wrote,” Christenson said after being asked what it’s like to have listeners connect with his music. “It gives you that desire to write and come up with something new.
“I grew up listening to Pat Green, and of course I listen to Jinks, now. My influences come from all over the place,” he added. “I’m not a huge fan of ‘bro-country,’ (highly polished, radio-friendly music you hear from acts like Florida-Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, and Luke Bryan) but I get it. I understand why people like it.”
Christenson and the band played Sept. 10 at Waylon’s in Olivia, before heading back to Oklahoma.
River House Kitchen + Drinks features live music every weekend in September and October including artists such as Nate Case, Up South, Josie Sanken, The Rattlers Band and South 40. See riverhousekd.com for dates.
Luke Chrstenson’s music can be found at linktr.ee/lukechristensonmusic and Garrett Brown Band (“Get Back to Lovin,’’ “From Now On”) is on Spotify. Chase Wilson’s “She’s Mine” and “Daddy Taught Her” are on the streaming service, as well.