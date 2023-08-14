Heatwole Threshing Association held its 44th annual show this past weekend. Attendees watched log sawing, grain threshing, plowing, blacksmithing, tractor games and tractor pulling at the club’s show grounds southwest of Hutchinson.
Exhibitors displayed many small gas engines and antique farm machinery.This year the show featured Minneapolis Moline tractors and Fuller Johnson engines.
Children at the show participated in games, and enjoyed a petting zoo, ice cream treats, and wagon rides around the grounds. Some youth tried their hand at tractor games and tractor pulling.
The 2024 Heatwole Threshing Show will feature Case tractors and Rock Island engines. It is always held the second full weekend in August.
Winners of Saturday’s tractor driving contest winners were:
Hook-Up Contest: Jeremy Hoff of Hutchinson;
Barrel Roll Contest: Mike Heine of Hutchinson;
Slow Race Forward: Eric Pawelk of Montrose;
Slow Race Reverse: Justin Miller of Hutchinson;
Adult Blindfold Race: Ron Schmidt of Silver Lake;
Kids Blindfold Race: Jake Doerr of Stewart;
Chain Drag: Mike Heine of Hutchinson;
Obstacle Course: Jeremy Hoff of Hutchinson and Eric Pawelk of Montrose; and
Crank-Start Up Contest: Adam Bosch of Kandiyohi.
First, second and third place winners in Sunday’s tractor pull divisions were:
Class 1 (3,000 pounds) — 1. Stephanie Henke on an Allis Chalmers B, 2. Zach Thaemert on an International B, 3. Stephanie Henke on a Massey Harris 20.
Class 2 (3,600 pounds) — 1. Lyle Hoff on a Case SC, 2. Connor Lueck on a Case CC, 3. Eric Pawelk on a Case SC.
Class 3 (4,200 pounds) — 1. Bobby Rannow on a Ford 800, 2).Tina Vorlicek on a Ford 960, 3. Nohlen Schmidt on an Allis Chalmers WD.
Class 4 (4,800 pounds) — 1. Kelsey Howe on a John Deere 530, 2. Jeremy Hoff on a Case DC, 3. Josiah Schmidt on an Allis WD-45.
Class 5 (5,500 pounds) — 1. Eric Pawelk on a Case DC, 2. Doug Falk on a Farmall M, 3. Mitchell Shesta on a Farmall Super M.
Class 6 (6,000 pounds) — 1. Eric Pawelk on a Case 400, 2. Jerome Burmeister on a Case DC, 3. Jerome Borchardt on a John Deere A.
Class 7 (6,500 pounds) — 1. Doug Falk on a Farmall M, 2. Donnie Sturges on a John Deere 620, 3. Kyle Sturges on a John Deere D.
Class 8 (7,500 pounds) — 1. Richard Bodin on a McCormick W-9, 2. Jerome Burmeister on a Case LA, 3. Justin Miller on a McCormick W-9.
Class 9 (8,500 pounds) — 1. Richard Bodin on an International 650, 2. Rich Vandecreek on an International W-9, 3. Darrold Otto on a John Deere 820.