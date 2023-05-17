There may soon be even more to check out in downtown Hutchinson and beyond.
“I have been meeting with every single one of the artists and working on the materials and the paint that they need,” Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Director Mary Hodson told the City Council this past week during an update regarding the pARTicipate Hutchinson mural project.
Several downtown buildings along with two on Hutchinson’s east side are slated to display 14 murals of wildlife, scenery, inspiring messages and more. The project, which is currently gearing up, will include 4,000 square feet of wall, with the project committee ordering more than 100 gallons of paint. Everything will be sourced locally.
“Ridgewater College has been very kind to us,” Hodson said. “They are allowing some of our artists who will be working on the boards to actually paint in their art room if they don’t have a space.”
According to information reviewed by the City Council, each building owner has signed on to the project, and artists submitted their work with one application per proposed design. The committee reviewed more than 50 designs. None of the chosen murals will feature branding or logos. Some will be painted directly onto buildings, while others will call for backboards. A few murals will require extra volunteers from the community. Two are meant as community paint projects.
The committee worked with each building to make sure it would feature the best design for the space.
“I think it’s going to be exciting,” said board member Dave Sebesta.
“I have more people sending me emails, messaging me on social media, sending me pictures from all over the country of murals,” Hodson said. “‘Oh, can we do something like this next time?’ So, although we have not committed to a next time, we know that there is an appetite for it.”
Further evidence of that excitement has been seen when volunteers are measuring or checking paint colors.
“People that maybe are renters, they come up and go ‘are you putting a mural here?’ People are really excited,” Hodson said.
The pARTicipate Hutchinson project came about following a $40,000 Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost Grant. The money has been funneled through the Hutchinson Chamber Foundation to a standalone committee.
It has partnered with Hutchinson Center for the Arts, Public Arts Commission, Hutchinson Public Schools, private businesses, muralists, and the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Overall, the project aims to create beautiful vistas in the community, build pride and bring the community together through art.