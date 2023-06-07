The votes are in. The pARTicipate Hutchinson committee has selected 14 murals with 10 primary artists’ designs. One mural — “HUTCHINSON” — will have several painters, which means anyone in the community will be able contribute to that one.
During a City Council meeting in early May, Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Director Mary Hodson explained the pARTicipate Hutchinson mural project.
Several downtown buildings along with two on Hutchinson’s east side are slated to display murals of wildlife, scenery, inspiring messages and more. The project, Hodson said, would include 4,000 square feet of wall, with the project committee ordering more than 100 gallons of paint. Everything will be sourced locally.
According to information reviewed by the City Council, each building owner signed on to the project, and artists submitted their work with one application per proposed design. The committee reviewed more than 50 designs. None of the chosen murals will feature branding or logos. Some will be painted directly onto buildings, while others will call for backboards.
The pARTicipate Hutchinson committee included Justin Beck, Arts Commission and Hutchinson Center for the Arts board member; Molly Rivera, executive director of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts; Michelle Jordahl, ISD 423 art teacher; Beth Gasser, co-owner of Vivid Image; Tara Tepley, owner of The Paint Factory; and muralists David Wegscheid and Hannah Anema.
Rivera said the committee was impressed with the submissions presented to them.
“There were many great artists in the area that came out of hiding to participate, “ she said. “It was hard to narrow them down.”
The selection was determined by what art paired well with the businesses and buildings on which the murals were to be painted. The guidelines the committee used was art that was positive, uplifting and exciting to the Hutchinson community.
Some artists submitted multiple murals, and committee members said they received ideas from a diverse group with a lot of different abilities.
“It was fun to be a part of this,” Rivera says. “It’s great to see the murals come to Hutchinson. They will be a great tourist attraction for downtown.”
The primary artist for each mural will be the leaders for painting them. Many might choose their assistants, while some will ask the community for help. The Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce Facebook page is the best way for people to keep up to date on helpers needed. People can also call 320-234-0785 and leave a message with Mary Hodson at the Chamber office that they would like to help.
While the Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost Grant has contributed $40,000 to the mural project, more funding is still needed. Checks can be written to Hutchinson Chamber Foundation and can be mailed or dropped off at the downtown office at 44 Main Street South.
Supplies like paint brushes, roller brushes, paint pans, drop cloths and tarps, paper towels, painter’s tape, small containers for mixing paint with lids and sunscreen would be appreciated. Those can be dropped off at the Chamber office at 44 Main Street South also.
Equipment like scissor lifts, boom trucks, scaffolding for painting on the tall projects are also needed. Call the Chamber office if you can provide this equipment.
Helpers like runner work for muralists, moving supplies and ladders and as necessary, attach metal backboards to buildings and snack and water support for painters would also be appreciated.
For more information visit Hutchinson Chamber Facebook page or call 320-587-5252.