Through Sept. 27, Luverne artist Cody Henrichs presents an exhibit of sculpture titled “Just Waiting” at Ridgewater’s Hutchinson campus. The show can be seen at the gallery in the Commons. Viewing hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Henrichs exposes the slippage of historical narratives and structures involved in the building of personal legacies. Through juxtapositions and the use of familiar icons and visceral materials, he creates a space that is present in the “now” as a new history that defies the forces of entropy while transforming the ordinary into the sacred.
Surfaces and materials such as brightly colored stones, natural wood and painted metal all transform from ordinary things into elements of wonder of imagination and craftsmanship. His work references wonder and mourning that we all experience in the 21st century condition.
Also through Sept. 27, Duluth-area artist Catherine Meier presents “Standing Witness, Site: Sage Creek.” It is a hand-drawn animation that records and illuminates the temporality, fragility and vastness of the ancient land within and around the Sage Creek Campground in South Dakota’s Badlands National Park. The exhibit is on display 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday in the Fine Arts Building on the Willmar campus.
Graphite is set into motion through a draw, photograph, erase and redraw method, and this earthy substance depicts grasses, sagebrush and crumbling dirt. It reveals the detailed and changing horizon line, the shadows of passing, and the evolution of land as related to this place.
These moving drawings that explore terrain become a visual poetry of place, allowing a viewer to relax into their rhythmic movement, or pause to catch detailed fragments of this overwhelming space.
Along with the animation video, there is a large, 6-foot drawing that mirrors the digital version.
For more information about these exhibitions, email andrew.nordin@ridgewater.edu.