Looking for something to do this weekend? Head to Masonic/West River Park for the 14th RiverSong Music Festival. Billed as “Minnesota’s Homegrown Music Festival,” it features 12 bands over two days — Friday and Saturday — at Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson. To learn more about who is playing, and when, see the story on B1.
Advance tickets are available online at www.riversongfestival.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate. Families are welcome, and to make the festival affordable for all, children age 14 or younger receive free admission when accompanied by a paid adult.
New this year is the entrance. The city is now requiring that all events use Montana Street off State Highway 7 to access the parks. Watch for signage to help with this change. Only campers can use the entrance near Cenex. All others will be redirected along the Frontage Road to Montana Street. You will enter the parking area from the east. Note: It’s the same parking area as past years and it’s free.
Also new is if you choose to ride your bike to RiverSong, you’ll receive a $3 food and drink voucher. You can stash your bike in the secure area and enjoy the festival.
Another change is the ticket gate has been moved near the Front Porch Stage making it a shorter walk from the parking area.
While RiverSong is an opportunity to hear new bands and new music, it’s also a chance to enjoy Hutchinson’s riverfront and park amenities. As it’s been said, there’s #muchinhutch.
For more information about RiverSong, email info@riversongfestival.org or text 503-807-9442.