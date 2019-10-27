Family. You can’t live with them and you can’t live without them.
It’s these simple and yet complicated relationships that are at the heart of Hutchinson Theatre Company’s fall comedy, “Seasonal Allergies” by Katherine DiSavino and Kevin Mead.
The play opens its six-show run on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, at Crow River Winery. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6, followed by the show at 7 p.m. A cash bar is available. The show runs Oct. 31-Nov. 2 and Nov. 7-9. See sidebar for ticket information.
“This is a play about families and friends and all of the emotions which are present during the holidays,” said Mary Fylling, director. “Throw in a pregnancy, a divorce, pearl onions, lots of dirty laundry, the Vikings and you have ‘Seasonal Allergies.’”
The story takes place in the home of Julia, Thomas and their child, Charlie, who are looking forward to celebrating the holiday trifecta: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. They’re thrown a curveball when Julia’s brother, Pete, shows up. He’s going through a divorce, and with his dirty laundry in hand he takes root on their couch. Joining them is Alison, who has been pregnant forever, and her husband, J.D., plus their neighbor, Emily. This is a simmering pot of personalities that’s guaranteed to warm the heart and tickle the funny bone.
Since early September, the cast has been rehearsing under the direction of Mary Fylling in the historic Episcopal Church in downtown Hutchinson.
“Since we moved to Hutchinson, other than church productions, which have included writing readers’ theaters, special services and puppet scripts, this is my first chance at directing for the Hutchinson Theatre Company,” she said.
Although this is her first turn on the local community theater stage, Fylling has been directing for approximately 35 years and has been an active participant in a variety of community theaters in three states.
“’Seasonal Allergies’ is a wonderful ensemble show that touches on a lot of human emotions and situations,” she said. “We have a wonderful cast of seasoned veterans as well as some without a lot of experience, and they have worked hard to bring the script to life. I have had a great time highlighting and enhancing the comedy that is in the script.”
So far Fylling has faced two challenges. One has been dealing with the large number of props and food items needed for the show, as it covers the timeline from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve. The second challenge is not rehearsing in the actual performance space.
Fortunately, life is about to get better for the director. On Sunday, the production will pack up and move to Crow River Winery where the cast will begin rehearsals on the actual performance stage.
Jody Runke, stage manager, is a member of No Lines Improv and has been seen on and behind the local community theater stage. Among her duties for “Seasonal Allergies” is keeping all the props organized.
“It’s nice that we can use the church so we can leave all our stuff and not have to pack it up every night,” she said. “However, it doesn’t really provide the space for a backstage area. I’ve tried to keep things somewhat sorted by character and holiday, but with all the props we have it’s hard without the proper space.”
One of the reasons Runke recommends seeing the show is because of the comedy. From the sidelines, she’s enjoyed watching the actors develop their characters.
“The show reminds us the holidays are stressful for everyone and we all have a crazy family, but it’s being together to endure the crazy that’s important,” she said.
FROM THE CAST
Actor Bryce Bullis is new to Hutchinson as well as to the Hutchinson Theatre Company.
“My wife and I retired (from Bloomington) to Hutchinson in May of this year,” he said. “We purchased the home of one of your more ‘famous’ residents, Pearl Sealy. It was a huge surprise to both my wife and myself to find out that we are now living in the home of such a pillar of our community. We are honored to reside in her home.”
Bullis plays the role of Thomas Shelby, who invented a popular gaming app that is wildly popular, which allows him to work from home as a computer programmer. He loves everything sports and his wardrobe reflects it. He wears his favorite team sports jerseys, hats, shoes, ties and he even has an apron he wears, whenever his wife, Julia, lets him into her kitchen.
“Although Tom isn’t the cook in the house, he does proudly proclaim to be an ‘11-year reigning champion of the world’ in making sandwiches from holiday dinner leftovers,” Bullis said, “which, of course, anyone who spends their time watching sports on television should be pretty handy at.”
The actor readily admitted he’s not much like his character.
“I struggle with the easiest tasks on the computer and don’t spend a great deal of time watching sports,” he said. “I do enjoy baseball and Gopher football, but I’m not a big football fan. Can’t stand basketball and never watch hockey. My wife has gotten me a bit interested in watching golf.”
Like Bullis, this is Jamie Broll’s first appearance in a Hutchinson Theatre production.
“I saw the auditions in the park and rec guide and noticed there was one part for a boy or girl,” she recalled. “My son Cameron had been very interested in acting since his first experience in the third-grade musical last spring. I brought him to audition and next thing I know I was asked to try out as well. I thought it could be a fun bonding experience if we both were cast.”
They were. Broll plays the role of Alison Cusimano, and her son was cast as Charlie Shelby.
So far it’s been a lot of fun for the mother-and-son duo.
“I’m glad I’ve been able to share this experience with him,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed watching him become more confident and mold naturally into his character. He’s a natural, and I can’t wait to see him do more plays after this.”
Just for the record, Broll isn’t pregnant, but her character is.
“I have to admit, I had a little fun when I texted a couple friends and family asking if I could borrow their maternity clothes and left it open-ended and without further explanation,” she said.
Broll’s character is a lawyer, so she shares with her that they are both young professionals and take-charge type of women.
“My character is adamant on helping her friend Pete get his house back and keep what belongs to him through the divorce proceedings,” she said. “In real life I’m persistent and want to help people. I also have ‘attorney characteristics’ of asking lots of questions.”
Melanie Brown has appeared in a variety of Hutchinson Theatre Company productions. Her last appearance was five years ago in Noel Coward’s “Blithe Spirit.”
Time and opportunity came together for Brown to audition for “Seasonal Allergies.” She was cast as Julia Shelby, wife of Thomas, mother of Charlie and sister to Pete. It’s proven to be a “great opportunity and a fun cast.”
Brown said she has worked with some of the cast members before, and some are new to the theater company, which is “always awesome to see new blood joined the group.”
“My character is a professional chef, and although I’m far from a professional chef, we have always had large family holidays so the cooking aspect of it is very natural for me,” she said. “I feel like I relate very well to my character.”
Much of the play turns on the relationship between Julia and Pete.
“Julia and her brother are close, but the family has always kind of coddled him,” she said. “Although he’s older than me, I always feel a need to protect him and take care of him. I love him and always want the best for him, but he drives me a little crazy.”
Lena Mowlem was last seen in the Hutchinson Theatre Company production of “Don’t Dress for Dinner.” This time around, she is playing the role of Emily Cantwell, who Mowlem described as “the sweetest character I have had the pleasure of bringing to the stage.”
“She is shy, genuine, empathetic and has a renewed positive outlook on life after a tragedy,” Mowlem said. “She makes me smile every time. As an actor, the neatest thing is to bring a character to life and ‘become’ that character. Each one is different, and Emily is probably the nicest character I have played in a while.”
In addition to liking her character, Mowlem described “Seasonal Allergies” as a “funny, well-written play.”
“I love performing at the winery, and this play is well-suited to the coming holiday season,” she said. “I think audiences will connect with the family dynamics going on and laugh through it all. You don’t want to miss it.”