When it comes to creative fundraising, Vineyard United Methodist Church hits the high notes.
Rather than hosting a community dinner or garage sale, Vineyard opted to raise money by organizing Karaoke for the Food Shelf. The event took place Saturday at the Hutchinson VFW. Participants raised money by singing their favorite tunes. Spectators then cast their votes for the best singer by giving a cash donation in their name.
During the two-hour songfest, a total of $1,055 was raised for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf.
Earlier this year, Vineyard hosted the St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event, which raised more than $10,600 for childhood cancer research.
— Kay Johnson