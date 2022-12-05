Southwest Minnesota State University Theatre Program celebrates the holiday season with a staged reading of “Silent Night: The (Mostly) True Story of the World’s Most Beloved Carol” by Peter Manos, accompanied by music from the SMSU Chorale. Audience members can join in a sing-along at the end of the show. Performances are on 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11 in the SMSU Fine Arts Theatre. Admission is pay-what-you-can (cash or check) at the door, and free parking is available in lot B-1.
Molly Green, a senior theatre arts major from Silver Lake, reads the role of Frieda Gruber.
The story takes place in December 1818 in an Austrian village that has seen much hardship and is deep in a blizzardy winter. An assistant priest and a poor schoolmaster strive to lift the spirits of the villagers with an extra-special Christmas Eve program. Through a misunderstanding, the schoolmaster’s son, who has special needs, destroys the already ailing church organ. Despondent, the child runs away from home. During this turmoil, the schoolmaster and priest come together to create the beloved Christmas song, “Silent Night.” Silent Night is a celebration of peace and togetherness, and a testament to the power of love during the holiday season.
Silent Night is directed by Professor Sheila Tabaka. The SMSU Chorale will perform under the direction of Dr. Stephen Kingsbury, Professor of Music. Assistant Professor of Theatre Tetta M. Askeland coordinated the scenic and lighting elements for the performances. Tailer Benson, a senior Theatre Arts and Communication Studies double major from Elk River, Minn., is the stage manager.
Other members of the cast and production team include:
Brady Berg, a senior Theatre Arts major and Literature minor from Wells, is the projections designer, and reads the role of Nicholas Gruber (dream version).
Alexander Duus, a junior Broadcast and Digital Media major and Acting/Directing minor from Tyler, reads the role of Father Joseph Mohr.
Colton Jensen, a senior Theatre Arts major and Political Science minor from Sanborn, is the sound designer.
Makayla Kennedy, a sophomore Early Childhood/Elementary Education major from Stewartville, reads the role of Trina Gruber.
Ratsamee Lee, a junior Criminal Justice major from St. Paul, reads the role of Nicholas Gruber (real version).
Paula Nemes, a community member from Marshall, reads the role of Frau Schmidt.
Drew Ryan, a senior Theatre Arts major in the SMSU-Normandale BA Partnership Program from Woodbury, reads the role of Franz Gruber.
Brenna Springborg, a freshman from Marshall, reads the role of Liesl Gruber.
Michael Van Keulen, a community member from Ghent, is the narrator.
Silent Night is presented through a special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing.