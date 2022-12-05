Southwest Minnesota State University Theatre Program celebrates the holiday season with a staged reading of “Silent Night: The (Mostly) True Story of the World’s Most Beloved Carol” by Peter Manos, accompanied by music from the SMSU Chorale. Audience members can join in a sing-along at the end of the show. Performances are on 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11 in the SMSU Fine Arts Theatre. Admission is pay-what-you-can (cash or check) at the door, and free parking is available in lot B-1.

Molly Green, a senior theatre arts major from Silver Lake, reads the role of Frieda Gruber.

