Tara Tepley and her Mural Design

Tara Tepley shows off her initial mural design outside her studio. The plan is to put up the panels on the wall she is standing in front of, where she can finish the design.

The night sky offers a cool and quiet relief for many people during the summer. It is a shame that view is reserved for a select few hours, which is why Tara Tepley, the owner of the Paint Factory, decided to change that.

Tepley wanted to add a little touch of a starry night to Hutchinson as part of the pARTicipate Hutchinson mural project.

