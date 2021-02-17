Tickets are now on sale for Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ Main Stage production of “The Music Man.” Performances of the musical will resume July 2 and continue through Dec. 31.
Guests holding prepaid tickets for postponed performances from last year were given first opportunity to rebook tickets during January. The box office is now open to sell tickets again.
Chanhassen Dinner Theatres has already resumed its concert series and performances of Stevie Ray’s Comedy Cabaret at reduced capacity. In keeping with state guidelines, Brindisi’s Pub has remained open for takeout and indoor (and outdoor patio) dining for much of the past year, also at reduced capacity.
“’The Music Man’ had only been open for a little more than a week last March, when things shut down,” said Michael Brindisi, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres president and artistic director, in a press release. “In the time since, we’ve put many safety measures in place and have learned a great deal. We can’t wait to get to this next phase of reopening.”
Brindisi renegotiated his contract with Music Theatre International, or MTI, licensor of Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man.” Chanhassen Dinner Theatres was the last theater in the country to gain rights to produce the show prior to the Broadway remount, starring Hugh Jackman, slated to open last October.
“Our contract only allowed us to run it through September 2020 just before it opened on Broadway,” Brindisi said. “When MTI granted our request to run it through this Dec. 31, we were ecstatic. Theaters across the country have been dark for nearly a year. We’ve done our very best to shift in a difficult climate, but we are so ready to get back to what we do best, entertain our audiences — make them happy again.”
For more information, call Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Box Office at 952-934-1525 or 800-362-3515, or visit ChanhassenDT.com.