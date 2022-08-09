Jason Olson isn’t sure what to expect in terms of audience when the Hutchinson Youth Theatre Association opens its first summer musical this week.
“Our main goal, we would like to break even or make a little extra money,” said Olson, who leads Hutchinson High School’s theater program and was involved with formation of the youth theater group. “We’re just trying to provide a little entertainment to the community.”
Don’t let the modest expectations fool you. Olson and the cast and crew are excited to bring “Bonnie & Clyde” to the stage for four shows Thursday through Saturday at Hutchinson High School Auditorium. The musical is a bit different from the kind of show Olson is used to directing with high school actors, but that was intentional.
The cast is a mix of students and older actors, and the storyline is geared more to that mixed age group.
“During the fall, when we do a musical (at school), we try to do things that allow for a larger group, and a lot of times are a little bit more lighthearted, comedic or are family-oriented,” Olson said. “So one of the things we wanted to do this summer is maybe explore a musical that we wouldn’t normally do. And that’s kind of why we did ‘Bonnie & Clyde,’ which maybe has a little bit more of a serious angle.”
While high school musicals generally have been G-rated, Olson said, “Bonnie & Clyde,” the musical tale of history’s most infamous gangster couple, trends to the PG-13 range. While it might be a little darker, the show also boasts an entertaining range of music, he added.
“I will tell you it is some of the best music of any show that I’ve done here,” said Olson, who’s in his ninth year of directing shows at HHS. “It’s very much bluegrass, country-driven music.
“We kind of approached this year with a theme of trying to find a uniquely American story,” he added. “And you know, there’s no doubt about it, Bonnie and Clyde are American legends — not necessarily for the right reasons, but they are American legends.”
Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were so-called outlaw lovers who rose to folk hero status during the Great Depression — a conflict explored in the musical.
“It seems like everyone thinks they know the story of Bonnie and Clyde, right? But they kind of are the little guy that, even if they’re criminals, people kind of root for them,” Olson said. “They’re taking on the machine, if you will. That is one of the things the show talks about is, there is one point where you’re in the middle of the Great Depression and kind of asked the question, ‘Can you understand how people can be driven to this?’”
Bringing the show to the stage has been a joy for Olson, who said he’s thrilled with the cast that’s been assembled, which includes Hutchinson High School students, graduates and others from the community.
“I have worked with some amazingly talented casts, and I would say this cast is very talented too,” Olson said of the 18-member cast for “Bonnie & Clyde.”
Landon Butler, a Hutchinson graduate who’s attending school in Boston in pursuit of a theater degree, plays the lead role of Clyde. In addition, Butler has stepped into an assistant director role in helping Olson.
Bailey Fields, a newcomer to Hutchinson theater, has the other lead role, of Bonnie. Another of the larger roles, playing the character Blanche Barrow, Clyde’s sister-in-law, is being handled by Libby Carlo, another Hutchinson graduate, who performed in numerous high school productions and now is pursuing a music performance degree in Boston.
“One of the things we wanted to do with the show is make it collaborative among the cast,” Olson said. “What’s kind of interesting, too, is families who have decided to kind of make this a family thing. There’s a mom that went with her son, and I have a dad who’s doing (the musical) with his son. That’s been kind of a fun experience.”
Another good “get” for the cast was having Mary Haugen join. Haugen started Hutchinson Theatre Company’s YoungStars program for aspiring actors and actresses more than a decade ago.
“Mary did a lot of shows and the YoungStars program, and so now, it’s an opportunity for some of the kids involved in those programs to come back to work with Mary as a member of the cast,” Olson said. “I know a lot of them have enjoyed that.”
Rehearsals for the show began about two months ago and the cast has been working three to four nights per week during that time.
Proceeds from the show go to help fund the high school theater program, so Olson and cast are hoping for strong ticket sales. But beyond supporting high school theater, Olson said, it’s simply a show that’s well worth the admission price.
“I would say, definitely, in this show, the focus is really on the music and the acting, more so than ever,” Olson said. “In the fall, we’re always trying for a big set and the huge costumes and everything, and this is really a simpler story, set in a simpler time, so it’s really (up to) the talents of this group that they have to sell the show through their acting and their singing.”