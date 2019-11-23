Have you ever wanted something so badly that you'd do just about anything to obtain it? It didn't matter if you didn't have the expertise or the skill. It didn't matter if you had the money or not. It just didn't matter because you had to do it.
If you answered "yes," then you probably have something in common with Gary Paulsen, author of the 2020 Hutchinson One Book, One Community book selection: "Winterdance: The Fine Madness of Running the Iditarod."
Driven by a passion for running dogs, Paulson, a novice musher, threw caution to the wind and set his hat to train and run the 1,049-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
"Winterdance" is the Minnesota native's account of running this long-distance Alaskan race from Anchorage to Nome. In doing so, Paulsen endured blizzards, frostbite, dogfights, moose attacks, sleeplessness, hallucinations and more to scratch his itch. Remarkably, the author ran the Iditarod twice — in 1983 and 1985. He also entered the 2006 Iditarod, but scratched.
Paulsen has written more than 200 books. He's known for his "coming of age" themes as well as writing about the outdoors and the importance of nature. He was the 1997 recipient of the American Library Association's Margaret Edwards Award, which recognizes one writer and a particular body of work for "significant and lasting contribution to young adult literature." He also has had three books as runners-up for the Newbery Medal, the premier American Library Association annual book award for children's literature.
In celebration of this year's One Book, One Community selection, two programs are planned:
- Share your thoughts about the book at a community book discussion 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
- A panel discussion featuring Jamie Nelson, dog mushing professional, and Dr. John Reichert, Iditarod volunteer veterinarian, is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
"Winterdance" is the seventh book selection featured in Hutchinson's One Book, One Community program. It started in 2014 with "The Orphan Train" by Christina Baker Kline.
Minnesota author William Kent Krueger's standalone novel "Ordinary Grace" was selected in 2015. From there, it was a string of nonfiction books including "Canoeing with the Cree" by Eric Sevareid in 2016, "Under a Flaming Sky: The Great Hinckley Firestorm of 1894" by Daniel James Brown in 2017, and "The Song Poet: A Memoir of My Father" by Kao Kalia Yang in 2018. Last year, the committee changed directions choosing the mystery "The Life We Bury" by Allen Eskens.
THOUGHTS ABOUT THE BOOK
Members of the One Book, One Community Committee are John Hassinger, Mary Henke, Katy Hiltner, Jeanne Langan, Sherry Nagy and Ruth Hamlow. While the program takes place January through April, the committee meets almost year-round.
"Following our final program in April, we evaluate how the program went using feedback from the community and any recommendations for future books," Henke said. "We come up with a list of possible choices for the next year and go into our reading mode. During the next months, we discuss our thoughts about the books and come to a consensus about the best choice that meets the goal for the community book read."
That goal is to connect family, friends, co-workers and community through the shared experience of reading and discussing one book together. The decision is made by September or October so the book can be announced before Thanksgiving. It provides people an opportunity to purchase books for Christmas gifts.
While it's important to select a well-written book with wide appeal to the Hutchinson community, other issues come into play. For instance, how will the program be funded is an important question.
Hiltner, head librarian at the Hutchinson Public Library, has written and received a Pioneerland Library System Legacy Grant to support the final program in April. Friends of the Hutchinson Public Library also have supported One Book, One Community since its beginning.
To receive Legacy funding, the book has to have a strong Minnesota connection. The book also needs to be available in paperback and widely accessible.
"We try to vary the type of book to reach out to a broad range of interests," Henke said. "Another consideration is that the book has many topics and themes that would lead to interesting programs and discussions."
Nagy, the newest committee member joining this year, said she "thoroughly enjoyed learning about training dogs for sledding purposes and being taken on Paulsen's journey of trial and error — in serious and funny moments."
"I was left wanting to know more," Nagy said, "especially about his second Iditarod race. I feel the community can relate to this book with our state's ties to the John Beargrease race, but also dog lovers in general will find the book interesting. I just really enjoyed reading it"
Longtime committee member John Hassinger said he was "neutral about reading this book as a OBOC selection, but once I got into the book I thoroughly enjoyed the glimpse into mushing."
"The relationship between driver and crew is fascinating and revealing," he said. "This is a tell-it-like-it-is (book) where struggles and successes are presented. (I am) looking forward to hearing from people involved in the activity in months to come."
Hiltner said that many people may recognize Paulsen's name for his children/young adult series "Brian's Saga."
"I think readers will pick up 'Winterdance' because it gives a narrative account of the author's own experiences facing the challenges and joys of nature," she said. "It is indeed a compelling read. Paulsen articulates well his great appreciation and respect for nature."
Committee member Ruth Hamlow teaches at Hutchinson High School.
"Gary Paulsen has long been a favorite author of many of my students," she said. "I am excited for this year's book choice because I hope to involve more students in our community read activities."
Committee member Jeanne Langan agreed.
"I have been interested in the Iditarod race for a long time, and hopefully community readers are, too," she said. "Gary Paulsen's 'Winterdance' takes the reader there, in the preparation for the race and then in running the race. It is a great adventure story by a great writer."
"Winterdance" is available for purchase at the Village Shop and Cash Wise Foods, both in Hutchinson. It can also be borrowed at the Hutchinson Public Library.