Judy Hoeft, founder and director of the Crow River Youth Choir, lifts her students up in song during a rehearsal at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.

 Photo by Jason Durheim

Organized in September for the 2022-2023 school year, the Crow River Youth Choir is ready to bring a finale to the season with “Count on Me,” the title of this year’s annual concert 7 p.m. Thursday at Park Elementary Auditorium.

The theme of the concert is “friendship,” chosen because it resonates with the choir members, according to Judy Hoeft, choir founder and director. The friendship theme also gave Hoeft a lot of fun songs to choose from.

