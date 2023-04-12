Organized in September for the 2022-2023 school year, the Crow River Youth Choir is ready to bring a finale to the season with “Count on Me,” the title of this year’s annual concert 7 p.m. Thursday at Park Elementary Auditorium.
The theme of the concert is “friendship,” chosen because it resonates with the choir members, according to Judy Hoeft, choir founder and director. The friendship theme also gave Hoeft a lot of fun songs to choose from.
“We also hope that the Crow River Youth Choir is a place where friendships can grow and everyone can feel included,” Hoeft said.
New this year is the expansion of the choir to include sixth-grade students. This was done because some students who were passionate about participating in the choir were not able to participate due to COVID-19 and the cancelation of the program due to the pandemic.
Thursday night’s concert will feature the 22-member youth choir. This is significantly fewer than the pre-Covid numbers. It’s not surprising since it is the Crow River Youth Choir’s first year back since COVID closed it down in the spring of 2020.
“We believe this is why our numbers are so low, as it will take some time to grow the program back to its previous levels,” Hoeft said. “One of the biggest changes since we first began is our rehearsal space. We are currently rehearsing in a large youth space at Faith Lutheran Church. The advantage to this location is that it is within walking distance of Park Elementary, where most of our members are from.”
While the choir may be smaller than past years, the members are dedicated.
“... Wow can they sing,” Hoeft said. “We have been able to do a lot of solos and some harmony in spite of the small group. The quality of singing with this group and their willingness to take risks is what has surprised me the most this year. I have also been very pleased with their willingness to sing outreach performances in the community. They have had a lot of fun singing at some of the senior centers in Hutchinson and walking around greeting and talking to the residents afterwards.”
Hoeft said her proudest accomplishment as the youth choir director is taking a bunch of kids who barely knew each other and felt a little shy around each other at first to form a unified, cohesive group of singers who accept everyone in the choir, trust each other, lift one another up, sing with joy, and dare to try something new together.
Looking forward, Hoeft sees the future of the choir expanding and growing back to its previous levels of 30 to 40 choir members.
“... We have always been able to attract a few children from some of the neighboring schools and towns, and my hope is that this continues so that we are truly a community choir,” she said. “I believe a youth choir is a valuable asset to the community and a wonderful outlet for all kinds of kids who love to sing.”
Hoeft said the youth choir’s success couldn’t happen without the help of Cathy Witter, an accomplished pianist and educator.
“She helps me run rehearsals and has so many good ideas about songs, warm ups, and working with kids,” Hoeft said. “I would also perish and die if I didn’t have Jason Durheim as our administrative assistant. His work on the website, registration process, T-shirt orders, program details, and many other tasks has helped me to focus on rehearsals and planning the program. I love having these two as part of the team.”