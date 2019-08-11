A portion of Fifth Avenue Southeast reopened Friday, and the city believes more will be open by Aug. 16.
The portion of Fifth Avenue from Ontario Street east to the Fifth Avenue bridge was reopened Friday, allowing access to the 3M entrance and Veterans Memorial Field.
According to Chad Muchow of the city's engineering department, the stretch of Fifth Avenue from Ontario Street west to State Highway 15 will likely reopen by the end of next week, on Aug. 16.
Original plans called for the portion of Fifth Avenue from State Highway 15 west to Lynn Road to be open to traffic by Aug. 23, but the other two road openings are at least a week behind the original schedule.
The project is a complete reconstruction of Fifth Avenue and began in early June. City Administrator Matt Jaunich said the whole project is scheduled to be finished by late September or early October.
