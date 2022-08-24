The McLeod County Board reviewed a number of items related to ditch benefits and public hearings during its Aug. 16 meeting.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 4:28 am
The McLeod County Board reviewed a number of items related to ditch benefits and public hearings during its Aug. 16 meeting.
Among those items, the board issued four notices:
"There's a number of ditch stuff coming up here. We've been working on it for a couple of years, and some things are finally coming to fruition. I just encourage people to ... do their due diligence, their homework, if they have different benefits that they come and address this," said McLeod County Board Chair Doug Krueger. "We have a good staff that are willing to address these problems. It's always a lot easier to get it done at these hearings than at the eleventh hour."
He acknowledged the times may not be good for everyone with farm duties.
"No matter which date we pick it's not good for everyone, so try to make your time and show up," Krueger said.
McLeod County Attorney Michael Junge said in the redetermining of benefits, additional benefits for County Ditch 11 were found in an adjoining county.
"We very well may have to create a joint ditch board for County Ditch 11," he said. "If there is interest in combining those systems, the time would be once the redetermination is completed."
