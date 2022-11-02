11 AIS Eurasian Milfoil

Eurasian watermilfoil is a common aquatic invasive species found in Minnesota’s lakes.

 Southwest News Media

A plan to treat Belle Lake for watermilfoil has expanded with unanimous McLeod County Board approval.

Board members had approved in July a payment of $9,835 from the McLeod County Aquatic Invasive Species grant Funds to aid with the Belle Lake Association project, with a match of $1,092 from the group. It was, at the time, a follow-up on past treatments.

