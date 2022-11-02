A plan to treat Belle Lake for watermilfoil has expanded with unanimous McLeod County Board approval.
Board members had approved in July a payment of $9,835 from the McLeod County Aquatic Invasive Species grant Funds to aid with the Belle Lake Association project, with a match of $1,092 from the group. It was, at the time, a follow-up on past treatments.
The Belle Lake Assocation planned the $10,928 project for roughly 12 acres in and around the Piepenburg Lagoon.
“They did an assessment of the lake and because the lake had gone through a pretty significant algae bloom, clarity was an issue. They were having tough time. And actually, what they found is that there was no growth in regards of the milfoil,” environmental services director Marc Telecky told the Board. “So, they decided not ... to do the treatment at the time.”
However, a later assessment by the project contractor, Clarke Aquatic Services, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources found growth had not been reduced near Piepenburg. It had also spread to the north.
But prior treatments to the southwest area of Belle Lake had been highly effective.
As a result, the Belle Lake Association requested McLeod County this past month to support a larger project. Overall, the county’s contribution would grow to $18,607, with $2,067 from the association. The larger project includes both the Piepenburg section, and the spread to the north. The chemical used is Procellacor EC.
Telecky said the county’s AIS funds can cover the expense. There was one other disbursement this year to Lake Marion.
Eurasian watermilfoil can cause problems on its own, and has the ability to hybridize with native watermilfoil, and end up either more problematic, or less problematic. But overall, it creates issues for boats, and a danger for swimmers who could become snagged in the dense overgrowth. It can grow up to 9 feet tall. Similar to zebra mussel, Eurasian watermilfoil can harm the food chain by blocking out the sun and by outcompeting other plants, ultimately harming the ecosystem.
To help curb the spread of AIS, Minnesota lawmakers passed in 2014 a county tax bill that provides funds for prevention. Funds received by each county are determined by watercraft trailer launches and trailer parking spaces. In 2022, McLeod County received $75,094.
Funds can be used for education, prevention and treatment. Telecky said he likes to work with Lake Associations when it comes to using the funds, as they frequently monitor the lakes and understand their needs.
“The issue of AIS is not going away any time soon,” he added.
Mcleod County Board Chairman Doug Krueger said the Belle Lake treatment project is more effective than other projects the county has tried.
“From what I understand, (from) the people I’ve talked to, the actual project that they’re doing here is working, but now they’re going to readjust,” he said. “It’s a lot better than gas station (educational) sleeves and reminding people — this is boots on the ground.”