It soon could be a little easier to have a mural painted in downtown Hutchinson.
The Hutchinson City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance change simplifying the requirements for a mural in the downtown area following the recommendation of staff and City Attorney Marc Sebora. A second reading and final vote for the changes will occur at a future meeting.
According to city documents, “community members have noted to staff that they feel the requirements for a conditional-use permit are excessive and the cost of the CUP and the time it takes to go through the process is hindering more creative projects in downtown Hutchinson.”
“The last couple of years we have been approached by people that have actually gone through the conditional-use permit process to construct a mural or paint a mural on their building in the downtown area,” Sebora said. “The city has been contacted by other people wishing to do the same thing.”
He said the proposed changes include two aspects. The first would eliminate the downtown sign review committee, which must review all downtown signs, according to ordinance.
“Unfortunately, no city staff ever remembers that committee actually existing,” Sebora said. “We searched our records back to 2002. We were unable to find any composition for that committee.”
The second aspect would change city ordinance to consider murals with a completely different process than signs. Staff have found the conditional-use route to be inappropriate for murals.
“In fact, recent United States Supreme Court decisions have indicated that noncommercial speech really can’t be regulated by a community,” Sebora said. “It’s a little bit different if a mural would have advertising on it or some other type of commercial speech. But as far as a pure artwork mural goes, it’s really not the city’s place to be regulating the content of that mural.”
A mural in the downtown area that has advertising or commercial speech would still be considered a sign following the proposed changes and require a fee. But that would not be the case for artwork.
However, public art must still go through the arts committee for approval.
“It’s a good idea,” said Council Member Mary Christensen. “I think it covers all the bases.”