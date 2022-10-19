The Hutchinson City Council approved an ordinance change last week that will make it easier to paint murals in downtown Hutchinson.
According to city documents, “community members have noted to staff that they feel the requirements for a conditional-use permit are excessive and the cost of the CUP and the time it takes to go through the process is hindering more creative projects in downtown Hutchinson.”
The city has noted interest in additional artwork in the downtown area.
The changes eliminate the downtown sign review committee, which previously was tasked with reviewing all downtown signs. However, records dating back to 2002 never showed the committee existing. The second major change has murals considered differently than signs.
“In fact, recent United States Supreme Court decisions have indicated that noncommercial speech really can’t be regulated by a community,” City Attorney Marc Sebora told the City Council during the first reading of the new ordinance. “It’s a little bit different if a mural would have advertising on it or some other type of commercial speech. But as far as a pure artwork mural goes, it’s really not the city’s place to be regulating the content of that mural.”
A mural that includes advertising or commercial speech would still be considered a sign and require a fee. Public art must still go through the Hutchinson Public Arts Commission for approval.