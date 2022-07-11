Continuing a five-year saga, the Meeker County Board discussed at great length during its July 5 meeting its facility planning process with Wold Architects and Engineers.
The plan includes remodeling of the Meeker County Courthouse, Law Enforcement Center and Family Services Center. The initial goal of the plan was to enhance security and efficiency, create a more private and quality customer service experience, and achieve efficiency for the public, as well as accommodate future staff projections.
The prevailing items of discussion continue to be how to use the space that exists more efficiently to accommodate a better and more secure facility for both the public and Meeker County staff, as well as enhance technology, create training and meeting rooms throughout the facilities and give Meeker County residents a better and more secure customer experience at the center.
There are many unanswered questions when it comes to the Family Services Center building, including the need for better accessibility, security, and efficiency, but also a growing concern regarding the cost and magnitude of a renovation project. Questions arose regarding the tenants currently in the facility, and why it would cost the county upwards of the budgeted $70,000 for a nursing room.
Finally, the board approved the Conceptual Facility Master Plan, and a proposal from Wold Architects and Engineers for design and contract administration services not to exceed $746,000. With a projection for a two-year completion of the remodel project starting in 2022, the construction management team will be putting out requests for proposal to secure a construction contract.
Corrections positions approved
The Meeker County Board of Commissioners approved various other items on a lengthy agenda, including the hiring of two part-time corrections officers and the re-hire of another full-time corrections officer. The Board also approved a request by the American Legion for temporary on-site liquor licenses to support three August events including the Meeker County Fair, the Songs of Summer Festival, a wedding and the upcoming ABATE State Rally set for Sept. 2-4 at the Meeker County Fairgrounds.
Transfer station agreement
Meeker County has signed a new transfer station agreement amendment with Endurance Environmental Solutions which includes a provision starting July 1 that requires Endurance to collect tip fees for mixed solid waste, demolition, electronics, appliances and tires brought to the site for recycling. With this agreement, the county is responsible for supplying the cash reserve needed to support financial transactions on site. The board approved the purchase of a till for use in collecting fees at the facility and noted that a credit card machine was in the works.
Veterans vehicle purchase
The Board approved the trade-in of a 2015 Dodge Caravan to purchase a new 2023 Chrysler Pacifica, which will be donated to the county. The vehicle will be used by the Meeker County Veterans Council to address transportation needs for local veterans to and from medical appointments at the St. Cloud Veterans Hospital, or to the Minneapolis Veterans Hospital as needed. The program is staffed by volunteers and the vehicles are purchased using donated funds.
Sheriff's office to seek grant
The Board approved a sheriff’s office request to use federal funding to assist in establishing practices for infection control procedures within the Meeker County jail, including the purchase of additional medical supplies and electronic medical records software.
Ditch assessments set
The Board also approved levy assessments for County Ditch 17 and 19, respectively, with landowners being given a 30-day grace period before they are charged 3% interest on the unpaid balance over a two-year assessment period. The county agreed to transfer
dollars to retire various loans on the books totaling $53,900 plus $3,095.34 interest, as well as adding loans for County Ditch 17, 19, and Joint 17 at a total of $152,000 plus 3% interest.
Housing proposal
With housing a critical topic in the area community, there has been a proposal brought forward to convey a portion of South Ramsey Avenue currently owned by Meeker County to the EDA, which would work in conjunction with United Community Action to build affordable housing in the city of Litchfield. Originally purchased for the hospital expansion, this tentative proposal includes a plan to create three to five residential housing units through UCAP and provide some housing relief in a significantly stretched market. After lengthy discussion, the Board tabled a resolution to authorize the conveyance of 415 S. Ramsey Ave. to the EDA for further analysis.