Much has been said about the ongoing impact of high inflation this past year, and it continues to loom over businesses, families and even local governments as they consider future expenses.
Earlier this month, the McLeod County Board tried to get ahead of one of those unknowns when it moved up plans to replace the McLeod County Courthouse heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. Board members unanimously approved a quote from UHL of Maple Grove to replace the system at a cost of $184,850, down from a prior $320,000 figure.
“We’re kind of struggling to keep up with a portion of the courthouse,” Spencer Bauer, facilities supervisor, said of the 20-year-old system. “Some of the humidity is getting really bad, some of that technology is just getting outdated where if we start losing any of it, it’s going to start getting (expensive) just to replace small components.”
Obsolete equipment prompted the county to begin studying replacement in 2017. It had been budgeted at $320,000 for 2023.
“We asked UHL to come in and look at exactly what we needed. That 320,000 included a large inflation because of the unknowns and the high price increases they’ve been experiencing, and if it was going to be a two- to three-year phased project,” said McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy.
After a meeting with UHL, it was determined the work could be done this year at a cost of $184,850. If some portions of the work are spread out into next year, that could create issues due to supply issues. But a recently canceled project has helped to offset that concern. The project approved for this year is the same as it would have been if it was pursued later.
“They’ve been seeing some cost increases up to 40% year over year,” Murphy said. “That’s why they quoted it high.”
“The long and short of it is we’re getting a $320,000 project for $184,850,” said Board Chairman Doug Krueger.
Board member Joe Nagel said that while he has pushed for a smaller government footprint, letting the courthouse go is not part of that vision. The motion to replace the HVAC system was unanimously approved.