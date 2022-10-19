Courthouse foyer
Staff photo by Jeremy Jones

Much has been said about the ongoing impact of high inflation this past year, and it continues to loom over businesses, families and even local governments as they consider future expenses.

Earlier this month, the McLeod County Board tried to get ahead of one of those unknowns when it moved up plans to replace the McLeod County Courthouse heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. Board members unanimously approved a quote from UHL of Maple Grove to replace the system at a cost of $184,850, down from a prior $320,000 figure.

Tags