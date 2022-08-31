McLeod County is seeking feedback from a broad demographic on its 2022 parks survey.
As part of its efforts to create an overarching parks plan, it has asked residents to weigh in on improvements to Buffalo Creek, Lake Marion, Piepenburg, Stahl's Lake, Swan Lake and William May — all county parks. More than 374 responses have been garnered on an ongoing survey.
"Thank you to those of you who have participated, attended our open house at the McLeod County Fair, and have helped spread the word to get more feedback on the parks," McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy said in a recent email. "It is important to reach citizens of all ages who live in, work in, and/or visit McLeod County. Be sure your voice is heard for future improvements and decision-making for your McLeod County Parks. Please also encourage feedback from neighbors, family and friends."
Questions ask what respondents like about the county parks, which they have visited and camped at, how they use the parks, how they would rate various amenities, how they would like to see the parks improved, and more.
In June, the Mcleod County Board established a Park Planning Task Force Committee responsible for working with Mid-Minnesota Development Commission in the creation of a McLeod County Master Parks Plan.
It had agreed earlier in the month to bring MMDC in for a project cost not to exceed $17,070. It had originally been expected to cost $23,800, but board members asked for a version that leaned more heavily on county staff to cut costs. The plan will be created following a study conducted with MMDC.
Appointed to the committee are:
- Sheila Murphy, county administrator
- John Brunkhorst, county engineer
- Liz Danielson, economic development
- Coleton Draeger, Soil and Water Conservation District
- Joe Nagel, commissioner
- Paul Wright, commissioner
- Kyle Ten Napel, MMDC
- Brian Stiles, District 1 resident
- Cory Neid, District 2 resident
- Chad Czmowski, District 3 resident
- Lori Cacka, District 4 resident
- Jerry Eggert, District 5 resident
The committee will be active until February, with a plan expected to be ready late this year or early next year. The fairgrounds will be taken into consideration as well. The Master Parks Plan is expected to compliment the Master Fairground Plan.