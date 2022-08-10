The city of Hutchinson will hold its annual rain barrel sale soon. Each barrel is $70, including tax, and will be distributed 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W. Barrels will available for pick-up on a first come, first serve basis.
Made from recycled materials, one barrel holds 54 gallons and features a removable debris screen, hoses, and a flat back, allowing it to be placed near a building.
Placing rain barrels alongside homes and structures is an easy way to help the environment and reduce your water bills. Barrels can capture and store runoff flowing from rooftops during rain events that can be used later to irrigate flowers and landscaped areas. Barrels also reduce the amount of water that immediately flows into the storm drains, and cut down the amount of contact water has with contaminants, such as oil, salt, pesticides, fertilizers and trash.
The city of Hutchinson works to provide leadership in improving and conserving the integrity of the Crow River and its tributaries through community engagement and the protection and restoration of water resources. Contact John Paulson, project/environmental/regulatory manager by at 320-234-5682 for more details.