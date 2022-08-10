Rain barrel

Help the environment and save money by using a rain barrel.

 Submitted photo

The city of Hutchinson will hold its annual rain barrel sale soon. Each barrel is $70, including tax, and will be distributed 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W. Barrels will available for pick-up on a first come, first serve basis.

Made from recycled materials, one barrel holds 54 gallons and features a removable debris screen, hoses, and a flat back, allowing it to be placed near a building.

Tags